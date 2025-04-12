SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are facing Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 27 of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH have had a horror run in the tournament so far and find themselves at the last position in the points table, with just one win from five matches. In contrast, PBKS have been impressive, with three victories from four matches.

SRH's batting, which was their biggest plus point when they finished runners-up last season, has let them down this year. Travis Head and Ishan Kishan showed early promise, but have since faded away. Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Reddy have struggled for runs, while Heinrich Klaasen has failed to convert his starts.

Punjab go into the contest against SRH having beaten Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 18 runs in their previous clash. PBKS posted 219-6 batting first. Young opener Priyansh Arya stunned CSK with a scintillating hundred, while Shashank Singh contributed 52* off 36. In the chase, Chennai were restricted to 201-5, with fast bowler Lockie Ferguson registering figures of 2-40.

Today's SRH vs PBKS toss result

PBKS have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Shreyas Iyer said:

“In the last few games, we batted first. We have the ability to go after the bowling from the start. We want to play some aggressive cricket - that's our mindset.”

Punjab are going in with the same team. For SRH, Eshan Malinga comes in for Kamindu Mendis.

SRH vs PBKS - Today's match playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Eshan Malinga, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami

SRH Impact Subs: Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson

PBKS Impact Subs: Praveen Dubey, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur

Today's SRH vs PBKS pitch report

"It’s an absolute belter. The only bit of grass is behind the stumps. It looks beautiful; I think it’s going to play well. This is a high-scoring ground and I think you are looking at 230-240 par score. It’s the notorious pitch no. 2 where 211 is the average score. Bat first, bat big.” - Pommie Mbangwa and Michael Clarke

Today's SRH vs PBKS match players list

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Kamindu Mendis, Aniket Verma, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga

Punjab Kings squad: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Josh Inglis, Kuldeep Sen, Harpreet Brar, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Pyla Avinash

SRH vs PBKS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Akshay Totre, Keyur Kelkar

TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Match Referee: Shakti Singh

