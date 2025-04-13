SRH vs PBKS: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Batting first after winning the toss, PBKS put up 245-6 on the board. SRH, however, chased down the total in 18.3 overs.

Ad

Abhishek Sharma, who went into the match on the back of a string of poor scores, clobbered 141 off 55 balls, registering the highest score by an Indian batter in the IPL. Abhishek and Travis Head (66 off 37) featured in a massive 171-run stand for the opening wicket to lay the platform for SRH's much-needed win after four consecutive losses.

Abhishek was off the blocks quickly and slammed Marco Jansen for four boundaries in the second over. He then smashed Yash Thakur for two boundaries and had a massive slice of luck when he was caught at deep-backward point in the same over off a no-ball. The southpaw clubbed the free hit for another maximum, hinting that this was perhaps going to be his day.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Abhishek raced to 50 off 19 balls with a four off Glenn Maxwell even as Head was content playing second fiddle. At the halfway stage, SRH had reached an impressive 143 with all their wickets intact. The brilliant opening stand was broken when Head top-edged a tossed-up delivery from Yuzvendra Chahal. In the same over, Abhishek reached a 40-ball ton with a single clipped to wide long-on.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The opening batter kept hammering the PBKS bowlers until he holed out to deep midwicket off Arshdeep Singh's bowling. The SRH star's sensational knock featured 14 fours and 10 sixes. Following his exit, Heinrich Klaasen (21* off 14) played a nice cameo to take the team home.

Shreyas Iyer's brilliance in vain for PBKS

Batting first, PBKS got off to an excellent start as Priyansh Arya (36 off 13) and Prabhsimran Singh (42 off 23) added 66 in four overs. Last match centurion Priyansh fell after a blazing cameo, top-edging a slower ball from Harshal Patel. Prabhsimran also mistimed a slower one from Eshan Malinga to mid-off.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer (82 off 36) took full advantage of the great start and slammed six fours and as many sixes in his wonderful knock. Marcus Stoinis (34* off 11) then provided the finishing touches, whacking the last four balls of the innings from Mohammad Shami for sixes. The SRH pacer ended up conceding 75 runs in his four overs - the second-most expensive spell in IPL history.

SRH vs PBKS: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Abhishek played a spectacular knock for Hyderabad. His blazing hundred ensured a thumping win for the team in a big chase. Head chipped in with a crucial fifty. With the ball, Harshal claimed 4-42. For PBKS, Shreyas led from the front with his quick-fire 82. Abhishek was the easy choice for Player of the Match, having made a mockery of what seemed like a challenging target.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More