SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today's match

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have won the toss and chose to bowl first against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a vital IPL 2023 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, May 18.

RCB have retained the same side that beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last game. SRH, on the other hand, have made a handful of changes to their side. Harry Brook gets a game alongside young pacer Kartik Tyagi. Hyderabad have also handed a debut cap to Nitish Reddy.

Here is the list of the Impact Player subs in today's match:

SunRisers Hyderabad: Sanvir Singh, Vivrant Sharma, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Makrande, and T Natajaran.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Dinesh Karthik, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Himanshu Sharma, and Suyash Prabhudessai.

Speaking at the toss, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis pointed out that dew might play a significant role. He also predicted that the wicket might get better for batting as the match progresses.

"We'll bowl first. The last two nights, there has been a bit of dew at practice. Looks like a good surface, could be on the slower side. Could get better as the game goes on," du Plessis said.

SRH captain Aiden Markram, on the other hand, wasn't unhappy with how the toss turned out as they were keen to bat first.

"We're not too unhappy with that, we probably would have looked to bat ourselves. When it comes down to the crunch time, we rely on the bowlers to come through. Brook and Tyagi are back and there's a debut for Nitish," Markram noted.

SRH vs RCB Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat (wk), Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Shahbaz Ahmad, Karn Sharma, and Mohammed Siraj.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Kartik Tyagi.

Poll : 0 votes