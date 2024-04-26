SRH vs RCB: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2024?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 35 runs in yesterday's IPL 2024 match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Batting first after winning the toss, RCB put up 206-7 on the board as Rajat Patidar smashed 50 off 20. In the chase, SRH were held to 171-8. The triumph ended Bengaluru's six-match losing streak in IPL 2024.

Hyderabad lost the in-form Travis Head (1) early in the chase as he top-edged one while trying to go after off-spinner Will Jacks in the first over. Abhishek Sharma (31 off 13) flourished briefly before slicing a pull off Yash Dayal.

Impact Player Swapnil Singh then put RCB firmly in the driver's seat by dismissing Aiden Markram (7) and Heinrich Klaasen (7) in the fifth over. The left-arm spinner trapped Markram lbw with a full toss, while Klaasen miscued a big hit after smashing a six. SRH were 62-4 at the end of the powerplay.

Shahbaz Ahmed (40* off 37) and skipper Pat Cummins (31 off 15) ensured Hyderabad were not all out, but they lost the contest by quite a significant margin in the end.

Patidar smashes 50 off 20 as RCB post 206-7

Patidar smashed a brilliant 50 off 20 as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted 206-7 in their 20 overs batting first. Virat Kohli also scored a half-century, but his 51 came off 43 balls.

Kohli and Faf du Plessis got off to a blazing start as RCB raced to 43-0 after three overs. Du Plessis (25 off 12), however, perished to T Natarajan in his endeavor to maintain the tempo. Jacks (6) was then cleaned up by a tossed up delivery from Mayank Markande as he was too early into his sweep shot.

Patidar gave the innings some momentum again, clobbering Markande for four consecutive sixes in the 11th over. The batter reached a 19-ball 50 but fell immediately after that, flicking a full toss from Jaydev Unadkat to deep square leg. Kohli reached his half-century off 37 balls. He, however, also fell to Unadkat, completely miscuing a slower short-of-a-length ball.

Dinesh Karthik perished for 11 off 6, but Cameron Green (37* off 20) played a handy knock, while Swapnil (12 off 6) slapped Natarajan for a six and a four in the 20th over to take RCB past 200.

SRH vs RCB: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Patidar was brilliant with the willow for Bengaluru, smacking two fours and five sixes. Kohli contributed a defiant fifty, while Green and Swapnil chipped in with bat and ball. Karn Sharma also impressed with 2-29.

For SRH, Unadkat stood out with 3-30, while Natarajan had figures of 2-39. In the chase, Abhishek hammered 31 off 13 and Cummins 31 off 15.

Patidar was named the Player of the Match for his excellent knock.

