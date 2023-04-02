SRH vs RR memes, IPL 2023: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) clinically by 72 runs in the 4th match of IPL 2023 on Sunday (April 2) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

After being asked to bat first, the Royals got off to a scintillating start. Jos Buttler (54 off 22 balls) looked in supreme touch as he smashed the SRH bowlers all around the park and raced off to half-century in 20 balls inside the powerplay.

Yashasvi Jaiswal complemented him perfectly by scoring briskly at the other end as the duo put on a 85-run opening partnership in just 5.5 overs before Buttler's dismissal.

Sanju Samson came in and hit a fluent half-century to ensure RR did not lose the momentum after a blazing start from the openers. After a horror showing in the first 10 overs, SRH bowlers made a comeback and bowled well in the second half. However, RR still managed to reach a daunting total of 203/5.

In response, Trent Boult destroyed SRH's top order with an impeccable swing bowling display. The Hyderabad side could not recover from a poor start as things kept getting worse for them.

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up four wickets in the middle overs and ended SRH's minute hopes of a comeback. The Sunrisers eventually managed to reach 131/8 and lost the match comfortably by 72 runs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Sunrisers skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar reflected on the loss and said:

"We need to forget this performance and move on, but there's also positives that we can take from here, we pulled things back at the backend well. There was something in the wicket, when you bowl with the spinners but they batted well, it's just the first match of the season and it's a long way to go.

"There are South African players are coming back, we need to move forward from this match. It was a pretty good track, generally what we get in Hyderabad, we're not worried about what the wickets bring in."

SRH vs RR IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the one-sided contest between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. They expressed their joy through some amusing memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

