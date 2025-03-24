SRH vs RR: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 44 runs in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Sent into bat by RR, SRH clobbered 286-6 in their 20 overs, registering the second-highest total in IPL history. Rajasthan Royals came hard in the chase, but fell well short in the end, finishing on 242-6.

Ad

Sunrisers Hyderabad kicked off their campaign in similar mode to IPL 2024 as Abhishek Sharma (24 off 11) and Travis Head (67 off 31) added 45 in 3.1 overs. Abhishek's blazing knock came to an end when he sliced a delivery from Maheesh Theekshana to cover point. More carnage, however, followed as Head and Ishan Kishan added 85 runs for the second wicket at a rapid pace.

Head struck nine fours and three sixes in his entertaining knock before perishing to Tushar Desphande. Kishan (106* off 47) made a sensational debut for SRH, clobbering 11 fours and six sixes. The southpaw looked in command from the moment he walked into the middle and RR's bowlers had no answer to his assault.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nitish Kumar Reddy (30 off 15) and Heinrich Klaasen (34 off 14) also played excellent cameos to aid Kishan. Jofra Archer bore the brunt of SRH batters' boundary-hitting feast. He finished with 0-76, registering the most expensive figures by a bowler in the history of the IPL.

RR fall short despite Samson, Jurel fifties

Chasing 287, Rajasthan Royals got off to a horrendous start as Yashasvi Jaiswal (1) and Riyan Parag (4) perished in the second over to Simarjeet Singh. Nitish Rana (11) then miscued one from Mohammad Shami to mid-off.

Ad

At 50-3 after 4.1 overs, the game seemed done and dusted. However, Sanju Samson (66 off 37) and Dhruv Jurel (70 off 35) launched a counter-attack, adding 111 for the fourth wicket. Samson struck seven fours and four sixes before top-edging Harshal Patel to the keeper. Jurel fell soon after, caught at long-on while attempting a slog sweep off leg spinner Adam Zampa.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shimron Hetmyer (42 off 23) and Shubham Dubey (34* off 11) kept the fight alive for RR, but the result was a foregone conclusion. Rajasthan Royals, however, did well to reduce the margin of defeat to 44 runs, which might come in handy later if the run rate scenario comes into play.

SRH vs RR: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Kishan was sensational for SRH with the bat as he slammed a 45-ball 100. Head carried on from where he left off last season. With the ball, Harshal ended with impressive figures of 2-34.

Ad

For RR, Deshpande registered decent figures of 3-44. In the chase, Samson and Jurel struck fine half-centuries.

Kishan was the easy choice for Player of the Match for his stunning hundred.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback