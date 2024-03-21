"Still got a lot of years left in him to play all formats" - Chris Gayle opens up on former RCB teammate Virat Kohli

West Indian legend Chris Gayle recently praised Indian superstar Virat Kohli for still going strong. Gayle feels the former Indian skipper still has several years left under his belt in all formats.

Kohli recently became the first cricketer to score 50 ODI centuries, overtaking Sachin Tendulkar's mark of 49. Kohli also set the all-time record for most runs in an ODI World Cup with 765 runs in last year's tournament.

In a conversation with Cricbuzz, Gayle feels it is an honor to be in the same breath as an all-format legend alongside the duo of Kohli and Tendulkar.

"Those guys you mentioned, Sachin and Virat, the only two guys with over 50 ODI centuries. I don't even have the words to describe them. And to be put in the same category as them is special. Very unique, the one and only Virat Kohli is still going and still going very strong. Still got a lot of years left in him to play all formats. We'll see what calls he makes for himself and for Indian cricket as well," said Gayle.

He added:

"Sachin was the original trend-setter, with over 100 international centuries, which is remarkable as well. And like you said, the Universe Boss has brought entertainment and spice for all formats."

While Sachin is the all-time leading run-scorer across formats with 34,357 runs, Kohli is fourth with 26,733 runs. Meanwhile, Gayle has amassed 19,593 runs in his illustrious international career, which is 13th all-time.

"Perfect opportunity for the West Indies to showcase what they're capable of" - Chris Gayle

West Indies have been in excellent recent form in the shortest format.

Chris Gayle called on the West Indies players to showcase the world their prowess in the upcoming T20 World Cup at home after missing out on qualification for last year's 50-over event.

After missing out on qualification to the Super 12 of the 2022 T20 World Cup, the Caribbean side has been on a resurgent run in T20Is, winning three of their last four series.

"A lot of focus will be on the Caribbean and the West Indies team. After what happened in the men's 50-over World Cup, which we didn't even make it to. This is the perfect opportunity for the West Indies to showcase what they're capable of in the shorter formats. Two-time champions, don't forget," Chris Gayle said.

He added:

"Give the people in the Caribbean something to cheer about. We have a very good squad and we can do well. Go all the way into the knockouts, then into the final and lift the trophy. That will be something phenomenal and for the Caribbean fans globally. We have a lot to play for. We have to play our A game, and we have the players to do that."

Chris Gayle was part of the West Indian side that triumphed twice in the T20 World Cup in 2012 and 2016. The West Indies and U.S.A. will play co-hosts to the 2024 edition, starting June 1.