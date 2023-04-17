"Such players have more courage than other players" - Harbhajan Singh lauds Sanju Samson's knock in RR's IPL 2023 win against GT

Harbhajan Singh has lauded Sanju Samson for showing exemplary courage while taking the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to a win in their IPL 2023 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

The Titans set the Royals a 178-run target after being asked to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 16. Samson then smashed 60 runs off 32 balls to help his side chase down the target with three wickets and four deliveries to spare to move to the top of the IPL 2023 points table.

During a post-match discussion on Star Sports, Harbhajan was asked about the courage Samson showed when his side lost early wickets while chasing a big total, to which he responded:

"Huge, a captain's knock. Such players have more courage than other players. He is a special player. He had an even bigger impact than Hetmyer because he made the game and Shimron Hetmyer finished it."

The former Indian spinner pointed out that the likes of MS Dhoni take the game deep due to the confidence they have in their finishing abilities, stating:

"If you have confidence in your ability, you can take the match deep. MS Dhoni used to take the game deep because he didn't have any doubt over his ability. He knew that if he stays till the end, he will finish the match."

While praising Shimron Hetmyer for doing the same, Harbhajan lauded Samson for setting up the game for the Rajasthan Royals, saying:

"Hetmyer also did that. He stayed till the end and finished the match but who took the match till the end - Sanju Samson. This player has so much ability, he should play for India."

Samson strung together a 59-run fifth-wicket partnership in just 4.3 overs with Hetmyer after the Royals were reduced to 55/4 in the 11th over. Hetmyer (56* off 26) ensured that the visitors got across the line once Samson was dismissed off the last ball of the 15th over.

"He should get consistent opportunities in Team India" - Harbhajan Singh on Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson struck three fours and six sixes during his innings. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Harbhajan Singh added that Sanju Samson should get regular opportunities to showcase his talent at the international level as well, elaborating:

"We talk about him (Samson) again and again, that he plays the spinners and fast bowlers extremely well. He should get consistent opportunities in Team India as well. I am his fan, not from today, but for many years, because of the sort of player he is, he has the ability to win big matches."

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha I would play Sanju Samson in the Indian T20 team every day. I would play Sanju Samson in the Indian T20 team every day.

Harbhajan concluded by showering praise on Samson for the sixes he hit off Rashid Khan's bowling. The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the Gujarat Titans' wrist-spinner bowls at a fast pace and it is difficult to hit sixes against him off the back foot.

