"Suddenly, you will have to play Liam Livingstone in the XI" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's issue heading into remainder of IPL 2025

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be hit hard in the remainder of IPL 2025, especially in the playoffs, due to some of their players' unavailability. He noted that the Bengaluru-based franchise might have to include the underperforming Liam Livingstone in the playing XI.

RCB will host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Bengaluru when IPL 2025 restarts on Saturday, May 17. While they will reportedly miss Josh Hazlewood's services in that game, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd and Lungi Ngidi might not be available to the franchise for the playoffs, if they reach that stage.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener pointed out that RCB might have to draft Livingstone and Nuwan Thushara into their playing combination in the crucial stage of IPL 2025, unless they sign replacements for their unavailable overseas stars.

"RCB already do not have Josh Hazlewood. They will not have Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd and Lungi Ngidi. They will miss four players when they reach the playoffs, which means these players won't be there for the most crucial matches. Jacob Bethell not being there is okay because Phil Salt is available," Chopra said (1:05).

"He (Salt) too is part of the T20 team, but the T20 series is starting on June 6. So he is available till the final if RCB reach there. However, Josh Hazlewood not being there, and if Lungi Ngidi, who was considered to be his backup, and Romario Shepherd are also not there, suddenly, you will have to play Liam Livingstone in the XI and go with Nuwan Thushara, unless, of course, you sign somebody else," he added.

Liam Livingstone has aggregated 87 runs at an average of 17.40 in six innings in IPL 2025. Nuwan Thushara hasn't yet played a game for RCB this season.

"Marco Jansen will be a massive dent" - Aakash Chopra on PBKS' concern heading into remainder of IPL 2025

Marco Jansen has given impressive performances for PBKS in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

Turning his attention to the Punjab Kings (PBKS), Aakash Chopra reckoned that Marco Jansen's potential absence would be a huge blow to the franchise.

"Punjab don't know about Josh Inglis. He will probably not come. After that, Marco Jansen will go, and Marco Jansen will be a massive dent in my opinion. They have Azmatullah Omarzai and Xavier Bartlett, again an Australian, so I don't know what he would do," he said (5:55) in the same video.

While highlighting that Xavier Bartlett and Azmatullah Omarzai aren't ideal replacements for Jansen, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis' potential absence could compound the Shreyas Iyer-led side's problems.

"Xavier Bartlett and Azmatullah Omarzai are okay, but Marco Jansen was important. If both Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis don't come, there will be huge problems. So they too will have problems," Chopra observed.

Marco Jansen has picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 8.79 in 11 innings in IPL 2025. While Josh Inglis has scored 92 runs at a strike rate of 139.39 in six innings, Marcus Stoinis has aggregated 82 runs at a strike rate of 167.34 in his seven knocks.

