Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday leave Wankhede Stadium dejected after MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Bollywood actresses Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday were spotted leaving the Wankhede Stadium dejected following the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) loss against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in an IPL 2025 match on Monday, March 31. Ananya entertained the fans at the stadium with an exceptional performance during the opening ceremony earlier in the night in MI's first home game of the season.

Suhana was at the venue to support the KKR team, which is co-owned by her father, Shah Rukh Khan. Ananya Panday also joined her friend Suhana in the stands after the performance, as the duo was seen supporting the defending champions during the match.

They were disappointed in the end, as MI beat KKR convincingly by eight wickets. An Instagram user shared a couple of videos to give a glimpse of Suhana Khan and Ananya Pandey leaving the stadium dejectedly after the match.

You can watch the videos below:

After MI captain Hardik Pandya chose to bowl first, Ashwani Kumar (4/24) and Co. performed magnificently to bundle Knight Riders cheaply for 116 in 16.2 overs. A couple of batters like Angkrish Raghuvanshi (26), Manish Pandey (19), Rinku Singh (17), and Ramandeep Singh (22) started well but perished later without converting, which derailed KKR's innings. Mumbai Indians then dominated with the bat to secure a net run rate-boosting victory by chasing the target in 12.5 overs.

"I thought it was a collective batting failure"- KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane after loss against MI in IPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, Kolkata captain Ajinkya Rahane attributed the defeat to the collective failure of their batting unit. Reviewing his team's performance, Rahane said:

"I thought it was a collective batting failure. It was a good wicket to bat on. Absolutely we expect that at Wankhede, it has very good bounce. Sometimes you have to use the pace of this wicket, couldn't do much with the ball."

He continued:

"The bowlers tried their best but the score wasn't enough. We kept losing wickets, four wickets in the powerplay and it was difficult to consolidate from there. It just didn't go our way tonight."

Kolkata Knight Riders will return to action on Thursday (April 3) when they face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens.

