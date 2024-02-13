Sunil Gavaskar picks the player who could make up for Hardik Pandya's absence at the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024

Sunil Gavaskar feels the Gujarat Titans (GT) will greatly benefit in IPL 2024 if Vijay Shankar has learned the tricks of the trade from Hardik Pandya and can create an impact similar to their former skipper.

The Titans traded Pandya to the Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. They spent ₹30.30 crore to acquire eight players, including Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai, at the auction in December last year.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gavaskar was asked whether the Gujarat Titans will be looking at the likes of Shankar and Omarzai to plug the hole left by Pandya's departure. He responded:

"Vijay Shankar would have learned so much from Hardik Pandya. How Hardik Pandya adapted to a particular situation, how he bowled in certain situations, if he has learned from that, he can do pretty much what Hardik Pandya could do."

The former India captain feels Shankar would do his job if he delivers close to Pandya's abilities.

"Not maybe have the same kind of impact but even if he has about 80 or 90% of the impact and the game-changing abilities that Hardik Pandya had, he would have done wonderfully for his team," Gavaskar stated.

Shankar smashed 301 runs at a strike rate of 160.10 in 10 innings in IPL 2023. However, the Tamil Nadu all-rounder wasn't used with the ball as the Titans had enough bowlers, especially with the Impact Player rule.

"Mohammed Shami has been nothing short of spectacular" - Sunil Gavaskar on the Gujarat Titans' seam attack

Mohammed Shami was the Purple Cap winner in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Sunil Gavaskar was further asked about the Gujarat Titans reassembling India's 2015 ODI World Cup seam-bowling trio of Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, and Umesh Yadav. He replied:

"At their age, bowling only four fours, and that too not in one spell, is a huge plus. Mohammed Shami has been nothing short of spectacular in white-ball cricket in the last year and a half. I expect him to bowl the same way, get the wickets at the top and towards the end by bowling those yorkers spot on."

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that Spencer Johnson will provide the Titans with an additional left-arm seam-bowling option.

"Umesh Yadav too, with the experience that he has, will be able to get some early wickets, and Mohit Sharma was again a revelation. Spencer Johnson will bring the left-handed variety to the bowling attack. So clearly, the Gujarat Titans have done a lot of homework in getting their squad together," Gavaskar added.

The Titans bought Johnson for ₹10 crore at the auction. The Ahmedabad-based franchise also has Joshua Little as a left-arm seamer in its squad.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Can Vijay Shankar perform Hardik Pandya's role for the Gujarat Titans? Yes No 0 votes