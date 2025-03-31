Sunil Narine castled for a duck by a brilliant swinging yorker from Trent Boult in MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opening batter Sunil Narine was outfoxed by a trademark Trent Boult swinging yorker in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The left-handed batter failed to deal with the delivery to be castled for a two-ball duck in the first over of the game at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, March 31.

Narine returned to the playing XI after missing out on KKR's win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati due to illness. Boult finally got some movement with the new ball in MI's first home game of the season, and made the most of it.

The left-arm seamer elegantly bowled full in search of swing, and got the ball to move away from the left-hander. Narine tried to play across the line in his typical fashion, but could not account for the late movement. The bat was miles away from the ball as it comfortably crashed onto the stumps to mark an early breakthrough for MI.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Deepak Chahar also struck with the new ball from the other end to dismiss Quinton de Kock. The former MI opener was dismissed for just 1 as KKR tottered at 2-2 in the second over of the contest.

Sunil Narine was castled for a duck by Jasprit Bumrah in KKR's win over MI at Eden Gardens

The Caribbean ace was similarly outdone by a swinging yorker during KKR's win over MI at the Eden Gardens in IPL 2024. Jasprit Bumrah had bowled a booming inswinger right away, which Narine surprisingly left alone, resulting in it crashing onto the stumps.

Narine also has a dismal record with the bat at the Wankhede Stadium over the years. He has scored only 38 runs in 10 innings, averaging just 5.43 with a strike rate of 97.44. The left-handed batter has struggled with the pace and bounce of the venue, scoring just a run-a-ball eight in KKR's historic win at the venue during the 2024 season.

