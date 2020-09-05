Sunil Narine hiding the ball during his run-up will increase the difficulties for the batsmen in the IPL: Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has opined that Sunil Narine's new bowling action in which he hides the ball behind his back will make it harder for the batsmen to pick him in the IPL.

While speaking on Star Sports, Gautam Gambhir and Deep Dasgupta shared their views on the increased effectiveness visible in Sunil Narine's bowling in the ongoing CPL.

On being asked about the solid performances the KKR all-rounder was dishing out both with the bat and the ball in the ongoing CPL, Deep Dasgupta responded that he is particularly impressed with Sunil Narine's bowling while highlighting the pace at which he is delivering the ball.

"In batting, he is continuing to perform the way he was doing earlier. But I have found his bowling the most impressive. The pace at which he is bowling, the control he is showing, if you consider everything, I have found his bowling more impressive than his batting."

Deep Dasgupta added that Sunil Narine has even shown improvement in his batting, with the added ability to play the attacking pull shots he showed in the last match he batted for Trinbago Knight Riders.

"One thing I have found good in his batting is that, earlier he used to be a little troubled with back of the length bowling, but in the last match he played some amazing pull shots. So, this is a new facet that has got added in his batting."

Deep Dasgupta was further asked about the opportunity Sunil Narine is getting in the CPL to experiment with his bowling, with his new action of hiding the ball behind his back. The former India wicket-keeper acknowledged that it is indeed a great opportunity for the off-spinner to try out his variations in pressure situations.

"Absolutely, and that too under pressure. CPL is also an important tournament and you are able to try things under pressure. The pressure might be a little more during the IPL but these are also competitive matches, so considering that it is definitely a very big advantage and I feel his bowling has become even more better."

Gautam Gambhir on Sunil Narine likely to be more effective with his new action

Sunil Narine has been hiding the ball behind his back in his run-up during the CPL

Gautam Gambhir observed that with Sunil Narine hiding the ball behind his back during his run-up, the batsmen in the IPL might find it difficult to read him as it would be difficult to ascertain which way the ball would spin.

"For me, the most important thing is that when Sunil Narine is hiding the ball during his run-up, it will increase the difficulties for the batsmen. It will be difficult to find which ball will go away and which ball will come in. Because the later you see the ball in the hand, the more difficult it is for the batsmen."

He added that if Sunil Narine gets grip in the UAE wickets that assist spin, he could prove to be very effective.

"If Sunil Narine gets a little grip from the UAE wickets, he will be very effective."

Gautam Gambhir signed off by concurring with Deep Dasgupta that the pace at which Sunil Narine is bowling will make him even more successful, highlighting it to be the reason behind Rashid Khan's success as well.

"And I totally agree with Deep that the pace at which Sunil Narine is bowling, Rashid Khan is so successful because of his pace and Sunil Narine has been successful when he has bowled quicker, it is a new thing we have seen and this might make him very successful in the IPL."

Sunil Narine has taken 5 wickets in the four matches he has played in the CPL so far. But the more remarkable aspect has been his economy rate of 4.87, with the batsmen finding it difficult to read him.