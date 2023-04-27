SunRisers Hyderabad all-rounder Washington Sundar ruled out of IPL 2023 due to hamstring injury

In what has come as a major blow for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remaining matches of IPL 2023. The spin-bowling all-rounder has sustained a hamstring injury, rendering him unavailable for the remainder of the tournament.

It is unclear whether the franchise will seek any replacements for the 23-year-old, especially with the second half of IPL 2023 getting underway. Nevertheless, it is a massive loss for the Sunrisers' campaign given that the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer is one of the first names on their team sheet, capable of taking wickets and adding useful runs down the order.

SunRisers Hyderabad @SunRisers INJURY UPDATE



Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury.



Speedy recovery, Washi 🧡 INJURY UPDATEWashington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury.Speedy recovery, Washi 🧡 🚨 INJURY UPDATE 🚨Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury. Speedy recovery, Washi 🧡 https://t.co/P82b0d2uY3

Sundar was prolific with the ball against the Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, taking figures of 4-0-28-3; knocking off David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan and Aman Khan in the same over. He also contributed to the run out of Manish Pandey before hitting a valiant 15-ball 24 as the home side went down by seven runs in pursuit of a modest 144.

Sunrisers Hyderabad in danger of missing IPL 2023 playoffs

Harry Brook has struggled for consistency. (Credits: Twitter)

With only two wins out of seven games, the Orange Brigade face an uphill challenge in making it to the playoffs. Their two victories have come against the Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on the back of complete performances. SRH's bowlers restricted the Kings to 143 and chased it down in 17.1 overs with eight wickets to spare, thanks to Rahul Tripathi's unbeaten 74.

SunRisers Hyderabad @SunRisers Time to put in the work and build on the positives. Time to put in the work and build on the positives. https://t.co/Hn3x5O3Kb7

Meanwhile, Harry Brook came to the party at Eden Gardens against KKR, hammering a 55-ball 100 to carry the Sunrisers to 228-4 in 20 overs. Captain Aiden Markram also smashed a fifty and added 72 with Brook. In reply, Marco Jansen and Mayank Markande took two wickets each to limit the hosts to 205. Since then, the 2016 champions are still searching for a win and need a dramatic turnaround during the second half of the IPL season to reach the playoffs.

Poll : 0 votes