“SunRisers' strength is that they have not played matches in one template” – Wasim Jaffer previews KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has praised Pat Cummins’ led SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for their adaptability throughout the IPL 2024 season. Jaffer credited the side for not playing in one template to keep the opponents guessing about their next move.

Jaffer reckons that SunRisers might make a few changes to their playing XI like Qualifier 2. He suggested the Cummins-led side utilize Nitish Reddy’s bowling in the IPL 2024 final.

Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo:

“Sunrisers strength is that they have not played matches in one template. They keep making changes. In powerplays, they used spin in the last game. So, don’t be surprised if they play with Vijayakanth Viyaskanth or Washington Sunda"

The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"They have three left-handers, even Mayank Markande, so they will have to slightly change their strategy. Because they are left-handers, the left-arm spin might not work or Nitish Reddy might bowl 2-3 overs. Pat Cummins has the versatility to make changes.”

Reddy, a medium pacer, has finished with figures of 2/17 and 1/33 against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings this season.

Wasim Jaffer, however, warned the SunRisers Hyderabad for their too much reliance on openers Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen. He wants Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Reddy to continue their red-hot form in the final.

“Klaasen’s wicket is very important in the middle overs. Sunrisers’ batting depends a lot on these three, including Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. They also have good players like Nitish Reddy and Rahul Tripathi who have performed well. But they rely heavily on those three.”

The trio are the leading runscorers for SRH this season. Head and Sharma have amassed 567 and 482 runs, respectively, while Klaasen has amassed 463. Reddy has looked impressive with 290 in his 10 innings, while Tripathi has scored 156 in his five innings.

“KKR will be the favorites” – Wasim Jaffer ahead of IPL 2024 final

Wasim Jaffer, meanwhile, picked table toppers Kolkata Knight Riders as the favorites for IPL 2024 final following their win over the SunRisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1. The cricketer-turned-commentator credited the team for their performance in all three departments.

“KKR will be the favorites because they are a well-rounded team. They have batting depth, and lots of players are in form. The spin department is strong, and fast bowling is doing exceedingly well. Mitchell Starc’s form is very good.”

Jaffer also warned the Knight Riders since they managed 137/9 in their last game at the venue against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this season. He feels that that loss will keep SRH in high spirits, saying:

“However, KKR lost a game in Chepauk, so Sunrisers will also be confident. The spin department bowled in the last game, so it will increase their confidence. Sunrisers are a dangerous team.”

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Varun Aaron pointed out the importance of two teams' openers in the summit clash. He picked Sunil Narine, T Natarajan, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar among key players for the Knight Riders and Sunrisers, respectively.

“Both team's opening partners are crucial. You’ve to get Sunil Narine out very quickly because he scores runs at a fast pace. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be key because he swings the ball. It will be Natarajan’s job to stop Rinku and Russell because of his yorkers. His figures against Russell are also good.”

Narine is the Knight Riders' leading runscorer in IPL 2024, scoring 482 runs in 13 innings, including a century and three 50s. He has also scalped 18 wickets at an economy of 6.90. Meanwhile, T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have picked up 19 and 11 wickets this season.

KKR have already beaten SRH twice this IPL season. The Shreyas Iyer-led side beat Pat Cummins and company by four runs in a league match before registering an eight-wicket win against the same team in IPL 2024 Qualifier 1.

