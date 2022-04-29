"Supported me a lot when I was injured, want him to win the Purple Cap" - Kuldeep Yadav hails Chahal

Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Kuldeep Yadav showered praise on 'Big Brother' Yuzvendra Chahal, saying that he wants the latter to win the Purple Cap in this edition of IPL 2022.

Incidentally, Kuldeep has redeemed himself in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league after a couple of difficult seasons with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The 27-year-old spinner had a difficult time last season. He had warmed the benches in the first phase before being ruled out of the second half due to an injury.

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha I am so enjoying doing these post match conversations with Kuldeep Yadav. His confidence is coming through and I am so happy for him. #Kulcha is back. I am so enjoying doing these post match conversations with Kuldeep Yadav. His confidence is coming through and I am so happy for him. #Kulcha is back.

Kuldeep Yadav has looked like a different beast this season and is only getting better with time. He is currently second in the wickets tally behind Yuzvendra Chahal, who is one ahead of Kuldeep with 18 scalps.

When asked about his competition with the veteran leg-spinner, the left spinner from Uttar Pradesh said that Chahal is like an elder brother and has been with him during the tough times. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Kuldeep said:

"I've never felt it's been a competition with him (Yuzvendra Chahal). He's like an elder brother and when I was injured he supported me a lot. From the bottom of my heart, I want him to win the Purple Cap this year."

The Delhi Capitals spinner also reckoned that this was his best stint in the IPL. Kuldeep added:

"Definitely my best IPL since I'm enjoying my bowling and am very clear with my bowling. I am able to guess what the batters will do. I've been backing my skills. The odd delivery does go wrong but that's how T20 is as a format. When you get a couple of wickets early it makes you confident."

Kuldeep Yadav has won the 'Player of the Match' in all four of Delhi's wins so far in IPL 2022. It speaks volumes about the impact he has had this season.

"I liked Russell's a lot more" - Kuldeep Yadav

The Indian international returned with figures of 4/14 in his three overs. This included the key wickets of Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine.

Out of the four scalps, Kuldeep picked Russell's dismissal as his favorite, saying he had set up the Jamaican all-rounder before the dismissal.

He concluded:

"I liked Russell's a lot more since I set him up well. I first went around the wicket and then came over the wicket and went back around the wicket again. After a couple of dots, I knew he would come after me."

Kuldeep Yadav will hope to continue the momentum for the remaining games with T20 World Cup berths up for grabs.

