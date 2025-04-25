Suresh Raina sings popular Bollywood song to describe RR youngster during IPL 2025 match vs RCB

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina sang a popular Bollywood song to describe Rajasthan Royals (RR) youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi during their IPL 2025 match against RCB. The two sides clashed at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 24.

Set a target of 206 to win, RR openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi took an attacking approach in the powerplay as they mercilessly went after the bowling. Fourteen-year-old Suryavanshi showed impressive signs once again, as he looked fearless out in the middle.

He made 16 runs off 12 balls and hit two sixes against veteran RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the powerplay. Impressed with his approach, Suresh Raina, who was on commentary for Star Sports, sang an old Bollywood song to describe him (via Hindustan Times):

"Chota bacha jan ke, na koi aankh dikha na rey, Dubi dubi dab dab," Raina sang while commentating on Star Sports (effectively translates to - do not show him an eye knowing he is a young kid).

While not playing a long innings just yet, Suryavanshi is blessed with immense talent and looks set for a bright future in the game.

"He is never scared" - Suresh Raina on Vaibhav Suryavanshi's approach

2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Rajasthan Royals

Making his IPL debut as a 14-year-old for RR against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Vaibhav Suryavanshi had announced himself in style. He displayed a fearless approach, taking the attack from the word go in that game.

The young left-hander scored 34 runs off just 20 balls, including two fours and three sixes, at a strike-rate of 170. He adopted a similar approach in the game against RCB before being dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Impressed by his temperament and demeanor, Suresh Raina stated (as per the aforementioned source):

“He is 14-years-old. His temperament, fearless approach, game awareness and the calmness in his body language shows that he is a ripe player, he is ready. He is never scared."

Notably, RR acquired the 14-year-old for ₹1.1 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. With Sanju Samson missing out, Suryavanshi has been given an oppotunity in the past two matches and has shown his potential. RR will hope he can continue getting them off to flying starts when they meet the Gujarat Titans next on April 28.

