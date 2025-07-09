Suryakumar Yadav attends Wimbledon 2025 in classic formalwear with wife Devisha Shetty [In Pictures]

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav made a classic appearance with his wife, Devisha Shetty, at the ongoing Wimbledon 2025 on Wednesday, July 9. The Mumbai batter opted for a light beige suit paired with a white dress shirt and a dark patterned tie, completing the look with sunglasses. Devisha complemented his outfit in a flowy white dress featuring pastel floral prints.

The official Instagram handle of Wimbledon posted photos of the couple, accompanied by the caption:

“Bringing the flair to SW 19. Delighted to have you at Wimbledon, Suryakumar Yadav.”

Meanwhile, the couple recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on Monday, July 7. To mark the occasion, the 34-year-old shared a heartwarming post on Instagram with the caption:

“Happy Anniversary to the only person who can put up with me😁! Love you.”

On the cricketing front, Suryakumar Yadav was last seen in action during the T20 Mumbai 2025, where he led the Triumph Knights MNE. The team had a disappointing campaign, finishing sixth in the points table and failing to qualify for the knockouts.

Suryakumar Yadav was in sublime form during IPL 2025 for Mumbai Indians

Explosive batter Suryakumar Yadav was in outstanding form during the IPL 2025 season. Representing five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), the 34-year-old displayed remarkable consistency, scoring over 25 runs in every match.

He featured in 16 matches for the franchise, amassing 717 runs at an impressive average of 65.18 and a strike rate of 167.71. His tally included five half-centuries, with a highest score of an unbeaten 73. Suryakumar finished as the second-highest run-scorer, narrowly trailing Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan, who scored 759 runs in 15 innings.

Meanwhile, the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians saw their campaign come to an end after a defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) got the better of PBKS in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. As a result, they clinched their maiden IPL title after 18 years under the leadership of Rajat Patidar.

