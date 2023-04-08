"Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green will together score 65 or more runs" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for MI-CSK IPL 2023 clash

Aakash Chopra expects Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green to make decent contributions with the bat in the Mumbai Indians' (MI) IPL 2023 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The two sides will lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the evening game on Saturday, April 8. While MI lost to the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the only game they have played thus far, CSK defeated the Lucknow Super Giants in their last match after starting their campaign with a loss against the Gujarat Titans.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green to be among the runs at the Wankhede, saying:

"Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green will together score 65 or more runs. There is bounce and pace on this pitch and help for the fast bowlers. We did see India win the match against Australia here but the fast bowlers showed their charisma. So I am expecting more help for the fast bowlers once again."

The former Indian opener reckons Jofra Archer and Deepak Chahar will strike a few blows with the ball for their respective franchises, elaborating:

"Jofra and Chahar will together pick up three or more wickets. Deepak Chahar has had an extremely ordinary tournament thus far but it will not remain so. This is the surface that will bring the best out of him. So I am saying he will pick up at least one or two wickets."

Chopra added:

"Jofra Archer will also like this pitch a lot. Get him to bowl with the new ball here because it will be necessary to dismiss at least one of Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad at the start. You can bowl bouncers to Ruturaj."

Archer failed to pick up a wicket in MI's eight-wicket loss to RCB. Chahar has also gone wicketless in CSK's two games thus far.

"10 or more sixes should be hit" - Aakash Chopra

MS Dhoni smoked two sixes in CSK's last match against LSG. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra expects a few maximums to be struck on the batting-friendly Wankhede surface, observing:

"10 or more sixes should be hit. We come here with the expectation of a high-scoring encounter. You definitely see a chasing bias at the Wankhede. Whoever wins the toss will bowl. Having said that, I think sixes should be hit."

The reputed commentator concluded by predicting a Mumbai Indians win in the battle between the IPL's two most successful teams, stating:

"I am saying that Mumbai will finally open their account."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns This is the first time Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings are going to play an IPL match without Pollard or Bravo.



Pollard is the batting coach of MI & Bravo is the bowling coach of CSK. This is the first time Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings are going to play an IPL match without Pollard or Bravo.Pollard is the batting coach of MI & Bravo is the bowling coach of CSK. https://t.co/ar6nzArl9O

The Mumbai Indians have won 20 of the 34 matches they have played against the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL thus far. The two sides won a match apiece in the two games they played last year, with CSK winning at the DY Patil Stadium and MI avenging that loss at the Wankhede.

