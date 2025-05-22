Suryakumar Yadav carries umbrella to post-match interview amid pouring rain in MI vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav appeared in the post-match presentation with an umbrella amid rain after the side's clinical 59-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing IPL 2025 on Wednesday, May 21. Suryakumar was the Player of the Match in the crucial virtual knockout encounter at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
There was a forecast of rain playing spoilsport in the important contest. Much to the delight of the fans, the weather cleared up and a full 20-over-per-side match was possible.
However, the rain started pouring down during the post-match presentation and the ones involved in the ceremony were seen standing under umbrellas. Here's a video of the incident:
Suryakumar Yadav notched up a fantastic half-century for Mumbai in the clash. The right-handed batter struck four sixes and seven fours, remaining unbeaten on 73 runs off 43 deliveries. His batting exploits helped MI register 180/5 in 20 overs.
Naman Dhir also chipped in with an impactful cameo, scoring 24* from just eight balls. In response, DC were bundled out for 121. Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Santner picked up three wickets each for the home team.
"My wife told me a sweet story" - Suryakumar Yadav recalls chat with Devisha Shetty after winning the POTM award in MI vs DC IPL 2025 clash
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Suryakumar Yadav revealed that his wife Devisha Shetty pointed out to him that he has won almost all the awards barring the Player of the Match.
The 34-year-old emphasized that the onus was on him to perform well in the must-win game. He said:
"It's been 13 games now. My wife told me a sweet story today. She said, 'You've got all the awards except Man of the Match'. This award is really special today. From the team's point of view, this knock was important, and also, this trophy is for her."
MI became the final team to qualify for the playoffs, joining Gujarat Titans (GT), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the top four. The five-time champions are currently placed fourth in the table, with 16 points from 13 games.
