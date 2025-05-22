Suryakumar Yadav carries umbrella to post-match interview amid pouring rain in MI vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified May 22, 2025 10:49 IST
Suryakumar Yadav was named the Player of the Match in MI
Suryakumar Yadav was named the Player of the Match in MI's 59-run win over DC. (Pics: X/@IPL).

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav appeared in the post-match presentation with an umbrella amid rain after the side's clinical 59-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing IPL 2025 on Wednesday, May 21. Suryakumar was the Player of the Match in the crucial virtual knockout encounter at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

There was a forecast of rain playing spoilsport in the important contest. Much to the delight of the fans, the weather cleared up and a full 20-over-per-side match was possible.

However, the rain started pouring down during the post-match presentation and the ones involved in the ceremony were seen standing under umbrellas. Here's a video of the incident:

Suryakumar Yadav notched up a fantastic half-century for Mumbai in the clash. The right-handed batter struck four sixes and seven fours, remaining unbeaten on 73 runs off 43 deliveries. His batting exploits helped MI register 180/5 in 20 overs.

Naman Dhir also chipped in with an impactful cameo, scoring 24* from just eight balls. In response, DC were bundled out for 121. Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Santner picked up three wickets each for the home team.

"My wife told me a sweet story" - Suryakumar Yadav recalls chat with Devisha Shetty after winning the POTM award in MI vs DC IPL 2025 clash

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Suryakumar Yadav revealed that his wife Devisha Shetty pointed out to him that he has won almost all the awards barring the Player of the Match.

The 34-year-old emphasized that the onus was on him to perform well in the must-win game. He said:

"It's been 13 games now. My wife told me a sweet story today. She said, 'You've got all the awards except Man of the Match'. This award is really special today. From the team's point of view, this knock was important, and also, this trophy is for her."

MI became the final team to qualify for the playoffs, joining Gujarat Titans (GT), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the top four. The five-time champions are currently placed fourth in the table, with 16 points from 13 games.

About the author
Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

Edited by Nihal
