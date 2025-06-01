Suryakumar Yadav dethrones AB de Villiers for unique scoring record during PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav broke an incredible single-season record during the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. The 34-year-old entered the contest in red-hot form with 673 runs for the season.

Ad

Surya needed 15 to upstage former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter AB de Villiers' record for most runs in a single season by a non-opener. De Villiers amassed 687 runs, batting predominantly at No.3, in RCB's final run in 2016.

However, the MI star moved to 16 with a boundary off Yuzvendra Chahal in the 10th over of the innings to become the new record-holder for most runs by a non-opener in an IPL season. The others in the top five of this list include Rishabh Pant (684 runs in 2018), Kane Williamson (622 runs in 2018), and Surya himself (605 runs in 2023).

Ad

Trending

After breaking De Villiers for this unique record, he continued his incredible streak of scoring at least 25 in every game of IPL 2025. The T20 great crossed 25 for a 16th consecutive innings this season before eventually falling for 44 off 26 deliveries.

Suryakumar Yadav's quickfire knock propels MI to massive total in Qualifier 2

Expand Tweet

Ad

Suryakumar Yadav's 44 paved the way for MI to post a formidable total of 203/6 in 20 overs in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 against PBKS. After rain delayed the start of play by over two hours, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Rohit Sharma fell early for just eight, but fellow opener Jonny Bairstow scored a valuable 24-ball 38. Surya and Tilak Varma scored 44 each to help MI to 142/2 in the 14th over.

Ad

However, the duo fell quickly in an attempt for quick runs, bringing PBKS back into the contest. Naman Dhir recaptured the initiative for MI, smashing a crucial 18-ball 37 to push MI past the 200-run mark.

The winner will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the grand finale in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.

PBKS defeated MI the last time the teams met in their respective league stage finales, chasing 185 in the penultimate over. Shreyas Iyer's side are coming off a crushing defeat to RCB in Qualifier 1, while MI beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator.

Should PBKS successfully chase down 204, they will advance to only their second IPL final in franchise history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More