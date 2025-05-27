Suryakumar Yadav drops massive comment on Punjab Kings bowler’s post after PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match [In Pictures]

Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Suryakumar Yadav has showered praise on Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak. The gesture came after the two sides faced off in the 69th match of IPL 2025 on Monday, May 26, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Put into bat, Mumbai finished at 184/7 in their 20 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav top-scoring with 57 off 39 balls, including six fours and two sixes. On the bowling front, Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, and Vijaykumar Vyshak picked up two wickets each for the Kings.

In reply, Prabhsimran Singh struggled with a disappointing 13-run innings off 16 balls. However, Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis steadied the chase with a brilliant 109-run partnership for the second wicket off just 59 balls. Priyansh scored a quick 62 off 35 deliveries, while Inglis finished with an impressive 73 off 42.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 26 off 16 as the Punjab Kings chased down the target comfortably, winning by seven wickets with nine balls to spare.

After the match, Punjab Kings’ Vijaykumar Vyshak shared a post on Instagram, captioning:

“Swipe right for that top-of-the-table energy.”

Suryakumar promptly responded with high praise, commenting:

“What a bowler.”

This win ensured Shreyas Iyer’s Kings a place in the top two, setting up a showdown against either the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) or the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 on May 29. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians will compete in the Eliminator on May 30. Both games are scheduled to take place in Chandigarh.

Suryakumar Yadav sets remarkable record for MI in their IPL 2025 clash against PBKS

Although the Mumbai Indians lost to the Punjab Kings on May 26, Suryakumar Yadav played a brilliant innings of 57 runs off 39 balls. In the process, he became the highest run-scorer for Mumbai in a single IPL season.

In the ongoing edition, the right-handed batter has amassed 640 runs in 14 innings at an impressive average of 71.11 and a strike rate of 167.97, including five half-centuries. Suryakumar surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record of 618 runs set in the 2010 season, when Tendulkar played 15 matches and won the Orange Cap.

