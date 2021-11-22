Suryakumar Yadav to join India's squad for New Zealand Tests - Reports

Mumbai batter Suryakumar Yadav is reportedly expected to be drafted into India’s Test squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand, beginning in Kanpur on Thursday.

Making his international debut against England in March 2021, Suryakumar Yadav has represented India in 11 T20Is and three ODIs and was a part of India’s Test squad for the England series in August-September.

The 31-year-old played a sizeable role in India’s 3-0 win over New Zealand in the T20Is last week, winning the Player of the Match in the Jaipur game for his 40-ball 62.

The right-hander has reportedly been asked to join the Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian Test side for the Kanpur Test.

"Suryakumar will be making a comeback to the Test team. He will join India’s Test team in Kanpur from Kolkata," a source told Mid-Day on Monday.

In his 11-year First-Class career, Suryakumar Yadav has played 77 matches, scored 5,356 runs at an average of 44, slamming 14 hundred and 26 fifties. He made his First-Class debut for Mumbai against Delhi in the 2010-11 season and immediately impressed with a quick-fire 73.

However, he hasn’t played a First-Class match since February 2020.

The India-New Zealand two-Test series is a part of the 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. India are currently leading the table with 54.2 PCT.

In June, the two teams contested the WTC final in Southampton, with New Zealand winning the Test and being named World Test Champions.

Prolific start to Suryakumar Yadav’s international career

In the 11 T20Is Suryakumar Yadav has played so far, he has scored 244 runs at an average of 34.85, striking at an impressive 155.4. He has three fifty-plus scores from nine innings.

A prolific run-getter for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL, he got off to an impressive start in his T20I career but failed to make it big in India’s disappointing T20 World Cup campaign.

He also played three ODIs against Sri Lanka in July, scoring 124 runs at an average of 62, striking at 122.8. He won the Player-of-the-Tournament award in the only ODI series that he played.

