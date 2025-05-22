Suryakumar Yadav performs bhangra towards the crowd during MI vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) star cricketer Suryakumar Yadav was spotted entertaining the crowd as he performed bhangra during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against the Delhi Capitals. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai hosted the 63rd match of the season on Wednesday, May 21.

Batting first, several Mumbai batters—Ryan Rickelton (25), Will Jacks (21), and Tilak Varma (27)—got starts but couldn’t convert them into substantial innings.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav held one end steady before shifting gears in the final two overs, adding 48 runs alongside Naman Dhir. The former remained unbeaten on 73 off 43 balls, while Naman contributed a quick 24* off eight deliveries, helping the hosts reach a total of 180/5.

With the pitch offering assistance to the bowlers, Delhi Capitals struggled to build any momentum and were bowled out for 121 in 18.2 overs, resulting in a 59-run win for the hosts. Mitchell Santner and Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball, picking up three wickets each.

While MI celebrated a convincing win, a video of Suryakumar Yadav from the match has gone viral, where he can be seen performing bhangra for the crowd.

Fans can watch the video here:

The win secured Mumbai Indians a place in the playoffs, while the Capitals were knocked out of contention.

Suryakumar Yadav has an average of 72.87 in the IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians have secured a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs, and a significant share of the credit goes to their in-form star batter, Suryakumar Yadav.

The 34-year-old has played 13 matches this season, amassing 583 runs at a remarkable average of 72.87 and an impressive strike rate of 170.46. He has registered four half-centuries, with his highest score—an unbeaten 73—coming against the Delhi Capitals.

In terms of his overall IPL career, Suryakumar has now featured in 163 matches, scoring 4,177 runs at an average of 34.80 and a strike rate of 148.38. His tally includes 28 fifties and two centuries.

