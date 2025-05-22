Genelia D’Souza leaves Wankhede Stadium with kids after MI vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Indian actress Genelia D’Souza was seen leaving Wankhede Stadium with her children, Riaan and Rahyl, after the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC). The 63rd game of the season took place on Wednesday, May 21, in Mumbai.

After being asked to bat first, Suryakumar Yadav delivered an outstanding performance for MI. The 34-year-old anchored the innings before going all out in the final two overs. The right-handed batter remained unbeaten on 73 off 43 balls, hitting seven fours and four sixes.

He added 57 runs off 21 balls with Naman Dhir for the sixth wicket, who finished not out on 24 off eight balls, as MI posted a total of 180/5.

In reply, the visitors never seemed to be in the game, losing wickets consistently and eventually being dismissed for 121 in 18.2 overs, suffering a 59-run defeat. Mitchell Santner and Jasprit Bumrah both claimed three wickets each.

After the match, actress Genelia D’Souza was spotted leaving the stadium with her children.

Fans can watch the video here:

Meanwhile, with their dominant win, Mumbai Indians booked their spot in the playoffs, joining Gujarat Titans (GT), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

“Makes my job very easy” - MI skipper Hardik Pandya reflects on IPL 2025 win against DC

Mumbai Indians clinched a dominant 59-run victory over Delhi Capitals on May 21 in Mumbai, securing their qualification for the playoffs. Reflecting on the game, captain Hardik Pandya praised Mitchell Santner and Jasprit Bumrah for their brilliant bowling performances, while also commending Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir for their exceptional batting. He said [as quoted by Cricbuzz]:

“I can throw the ball to them (Santner and Bumrah) whenever I want, they bring such control and perfection which makes my job very easy. We would've been very happy to get 160 but the way Naman and Surya finished it. Especially Naman, to come out and just hit on a difficult track was outstanding.”

Hardik-led MI will take on Punjab Kings in their final league match on Monday, May 26, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

