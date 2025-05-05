Suryakumar Yadav reacts hilariously as Gujarat Titans pacer tries to surprise him ahead of MI vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians' star batter Suryakumar Yadav reacted hilariously even as the Gujarat Titans' pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj tried to surprise him ahead of the IPL 2025 game at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, May 6. With Siraj closing the right-handed batter's eyes, challenging him to identify him, Suryakumar erupted by saying 'Siuuuu' to depict the right-arm pacer's celebration.

Over the last two years or so, Siraj has consistently been deploying the famous celebration that is done by renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo every time he takes a wicket. The Hyderabad-born cricketer has also deployed it on several occasions in IPL 2025 amid his promising campaign for the Titans.

Watch the video shared by the Mumbai Indians below:

Although Siraj started the tournament in wayward fashion, conceding 54 in his four wicketless overs against the Punjab Kings, he has grown into an outstanding new-ball bowler as the tournament progressed.

The 31-year-old notably won back-to-back Player of the Match awards with match-turning spells against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and SunRisers Hyderabad.

Suryakumar Yadav is currently third on the list of highest run-getters of IPL 2025

Suryakumar Yadav. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Suryakumar has been in outstanding form in IPL 2025 and will hope to continue in that vein against the Titans in the Mumbai Indians' home game.

With 475 runs in 11 innings at 67.85, the veteran is the third-highest run-getter this year, behind Virat Kohli (505) and B Sai Sudharsan (504). The elegant right-handed batter is coming off a 23-ball 48* against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur and can be expected to inflict the same pain on the Titans.

Mumbai Indians had lost to the Titans earlier in the tournament in the fixture hosted by Ahmedabad; hence, the five-time champions will be keen for a revenge victory.

Nevertheless, both sides are looking primed to reach the playoffs on current form. As a result, the fans can expect a cracking contest at the Wankhede Stadium.

