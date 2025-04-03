Suryakumar Yadav visits Ayodhya Ram Mandir with wife ahead of LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match [In Picture]

Mumbai Indians (MI) cricketer Suryakumar Yadav shared a post on social media on Thursday, April 3, showing him offering prayers at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with his wife, Devisha Shetty. The 34-year-old was last seen in action during MI's eight-wicket win against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 12th game of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday, March 31, at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

After being asked to bat first, KKR produced a forgettable show, getting bundled out for 116 runs in 16.2 overs. MI’s debutant Ashwani Kumar shone with the ball, claiming four wickets.

In response, Ryan Rickelton remained unbeaten on 62 off 41 balls, while Suryakumar finished at 27* off just nine balls. MI won the match by eight wickets with 43 balls to spare, securing their first victory of the season.

Ahead of their fourth game, Suryakumar Yadav visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with his wife. On Thursday, he shared a post on Instagram, captioning it:

“Hail Lord Ram.”

MI will face Rishabh Pant’s LSG in their next match, scheduled for Friday, April 4, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Both teams have won one out of their three games, with MI currently sitting in fifth place and LSG in sixth on the points table.

Suryakumar Yadav is the third-highest overall scorer for the Mumbai Indians

Suryakumar Yadav made his IPL debut with the Mumbai Indians in the 2012 season before joining the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2014. He returned to MI in the 2018 season and has since been one of the franchise’s standout players.

Overall, the explosive batter has played 153 IPL matches, scoring 3698 runs at an average of 32.43, including 24 fifties and two centuries. He is also third on the list of highest run-scorers for MI, with 3137 runs in 101 matches, trailing only Rohit Sharma (5752) and Kieron Pollard (3915).

