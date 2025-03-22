Suyash Sharma cleans up Andre Russell for 4 with a googly in KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match 1 [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) spinner Suyash Sharma claimed a big wicket, removing Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Andre Russell cheaply in the opening match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The game is being played on Saturday, March 22, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Ad

The dismissal came on the fourth ball of the 16th over of KKR's innings. Suyash bowled a full, tossed-up googly in the perfect spot, enticing Russell to go for a big shot. The West Indian giant went for a powerful slog across the line but missed, with the ball crashing into the stumps.

Here is a video of the dismissal:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Andre Russell had a disappointing outing, being dismissed for just four off three balls. His wicket left the Knight Riders at 150/6 after 15.4 overs.

Krunal Pandya leads Royal Challengers' comeback in KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to field first. Josh Hazlewood struck early for the visitors, dismissing Quinton de Kock for just four in the first over.

Ad

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane came in at No.3 and played an attacking knock, blasting 38 off his first 15 balls. He and Sunil Narine formed a crucial partnership of 103 runs from 55 balls for the second wicket. Rahane finished with 56 off 31 balls, while Narine smashed 44 off 26 deliveries.

Krunal Pandya was outstanding for RCB in the middle overs, taking three crucial wickets. He dismissed Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer (6), and Rinku Singh (12), as the Knight Riders slipped from 107/2 to 145/5. Krunal finished with figures of 3/29 in his four-over spell.

Andre Russell had a disappointing outing, managing just four runs, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi played a solid knock, scoring 30 off 22 balls. KKR ended their innings at 174/8 in 20 overs. Krunal took three wickets, while Hazlewood bagged two for RCB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback