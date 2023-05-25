"Sweet season of mangoes" - Mumbai Indians players take an indirect dig at Naveen-ul-Haq on social media, delete post later

Mumbai Indians players Sandeep Warrier, Kumar Kartikeya and Vishnu Vinod took a subtle dig at Lucknow Super Giants pacer Naveen-ul-Haq after MI defeated LSG in the IPL 2023 Eliminator.

During the league stage of IPL 2023, Naveen-ul-Haq had a heated chat with Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli. After the RCB-LSG game, Naveen posted Instagram stories about mangoes whenever the Bangalore-based franchise did not perform well in their matches.

Naveen even uploaded a laughing meme video on Instagram after RCB were knocked out of the tournament.

Last night, when MI defeated LSG in the Eliminator, three of the team's players - Kumar Kartikeya, Vishnu Vinod and Sandeep Warrier - clicked a photo on the dining table with mangoes.

Sandeep and Vishnu posted the photo on their Instagram profiles and wrote:

"Sweet season of mangoes"

While Sandeep and Vishnu have taken the post down now, a Twitter user took a screenshot and uploaded it on his profile. You can see the screenshot here:

Interestingly, Avesh Khan, who is Naveen-ul-Haq's teammate at Lucknow Super Giants, also liked the Instagram post shared by Sandeep Warrier and Vishnu Vinod.

Naveen-ul-Haq bagged 4 wickets in the IPL 2023 Eliminator

Although Lucknow Super Giants suffered a crushing 81-run defeat at the hands of the Mumbai Indians, Naveen-ul-Haq delivered his best-ever IPL performance in the match. The Afghanistan pacer bowled a magnificent spell of 4/38, picking up the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Cameron Green.

Mumbai Indians looked like they were in a position to score 200+ in the first innings, but Naveen's four-wicket haul kept them down to 182/8. In reply, Lucknow Super Giants got all out for 101 to lose by 81 runs.

