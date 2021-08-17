T20 World Cup 2021: Shane Bond to join New Zealand’s coaching setup for the mega event

Former New Zealand pacer and celebrated coach Shane Bond will join the Kiwis’ coaching setup for the 2021 T20 World Cup and the T20Is in India later this year. He will work alongside New Zealand head coach Gary Stead, batting coach Luke Ronchi and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen.

Shane Bond, a former bowling coach with the national side, will be in the UAE in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) before joining the New Zealand camp.

Welcoming Shane Bond’s appointment into the Kiwi setup for the mega event, head coach Gary Stead said:

“Shane’s been in our environment before and understands what we’re about. Being in the UAE (with the IPL) immediately prior to the world cup... he’ll hopefully bring some tactical insight into what’s been happening in the competition. He’ll be an extra set of hands, especially around the bowlers, working with the spin and the pace bowlers and developing their plans in a tournament that moves pretty quick - so we need to be one step ahead of other teams.”

He added:

“Shane’s been working away with New Zealand players for a long time, and he’s been involved in our recent camps, so it’s been good for him to reacquaint himself with our guys. He’s held in high regard, and I know he’ll bring a lot of knowledge and opinions to the group.”

Shane Bond, 46, has rich experience as a bowling coach through stints with the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League, Mumbai Indians in the IPL, England, New Zealand A and New Zealand women’s team.

New Zealand eye maiden T20 World Cup triumph

The World Test Champions, New Zealand, are yet to win a T20 World Cup. With the upcoming tournament scheduled in the UAE and Oman, the Kane Williamson-led unit will be boosted by the fact that they had a good campaign on the slow surfaces in the 2016 edition in India.

New Zealand are in Group 2 with India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and two qualifying teams. The tournament starts on October 17, and the final will be held on November 14.

