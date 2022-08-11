T20 World Cup 2022: "Sanju Samson is slightly behind in the race" - Aakash Chopra on batter's place in India's middle order

Aakash Chopra reckons Sanju Samson is trailing in the race for a middle-order spot in India's T20 World Cup side.

Samson is not part of the 15-member Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2022 to be played in the UAE from August 27. The Kerala wicketkeeper-batter is not even part of the three reserves named for the tournament.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Samson is unlikely to make India's T20 World Cup squad despite his excellent numbers in the few T20Is he has played. He elaborated:

"Sanju Samson - he has a lot of followers, even overseas, and they are very active on the internet. I feel Sanju Samson is slightly behind in the race. He has played six matches since the World Cup, has an average of 44 along with a strike rate of 158. He has got few chances but he has made the best out of them."

While acknowledging that the Rajasthan Royals skipper performed decently in IPL 2022 as well, Chopra pointed out an area where the stylish batter falls short. The former Indian opener explained:

"IPL numbers are again not bad. 458 matches in 17 matches at an average of 28, which is slightly low because he bats up the order, but he has a good strike rate of 147. But the problem with Sanju is that all these numbers have come in the top three."

The Indian team already has a plethora of riches in the top order. With the likes of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul also back in the mix, Samson is unlikely to find favor with the Indian selectors.

"He is definitely going" - Aakash Chopra on Deepak Hooda's place in India's middle order

Deepak Hooda has presented an excellent case for himself

On the flip side, Chopra feels Deepak Hooda is a certain pick in the Indian squad for the World Cup. He reasoned:

"Deepak Hooda made his T20I debut in February 2022. 274 runs in seven innings at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 161. Hooda the hurricane, this boy is running ahead, this boy is not going to stop because he is definitely going."

Chopra highlighted the plethora of options the Lucknow Super Giants player provides to the Indian side. The famous commentator observed:

"He brings two skills, can bat at different numbers. He even scored a century but the way he has batted is refreshing. The guy does not get scared and takes chances, he plays for the team. IPL 2022 was beautiful, he was phenomenal. He was made to bat up and down the order but he has delivered every single time."

Wisden India @WisdenIndia



Team India are yet to lose a game with Deepak Hooda in the playing XI



#DeepakHooda #India #AsiaCup #Cricket #T20Is 14 internationals for Deepak Hooda; 14 wins for Men In Blue.Team India are yet to lose a game with Deepak Hooda in the playing XI 14 internationals for Deepak Hooda; 14 wins for Men In Blue.Team India are yet to lose a game with Deepak Hooda in the playing XI 🔥#DeepakHooda #India #AsiaCup #Cricket #T20Is https://t.co/nvnS83Dp0s

Hooda amassed 451 runs at a decent average of 32.21 and an impressive strike rate of 136.66 in IPL 2022. His exploits in the tournament helped him earn a more regular place in India's T20I side and he has given a decent account of himself for the national side as well.

LIVE POLL Q. Can Sanju Samson still make Team India's T20 World Cup squad? Yes No 5 votes so far

Edited by Sai Krishna