T20 World Cup 2022: "You will have to find more multi-dimensional players like him" - Sanjay Bangar lauds Suryakumar Yadav's performances

Sanjay Bangar has lauded Suryakumar Yadav's performances in the T20 World Cup 2022 and added that India will have to look for more players like him.

Yadav smashed 239 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 189.68 in his six innings in the tournament. However, he could not play a substantial knock in the semi-final against England in Adelaide on Thursday, November 10, which the Men in Blue lost by 10 wickets to be eliminated from the global event.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Bangar was asked about his views on Yadav's performances in the tournament. He responded:

"Suryakumar Yadav is a player who will revolutionize Indian T20 cricket. You will have to find more multi-dimensional players like him, just like the England team, which is filled with all-rounders till No. 9 or No. 10."

The former Indian batting coach added that Yadav's success will inspire more batters to play shots all around the park. He elaborated:

"Players who can target both sides of the wickets with their shots, can play the switch hit, reverse sweep and find unconventional pockets, I feel such players will get more encouragement. The number of options he has, he plays all types of shots. He is an inspiration and you will get to see more players who play like that going ahead."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns The shortlisted names for the Player of the tournament in this T20 World Cup:



1) Virat Kohli

2) Suryakumar Yadav

3) Shaheen

4) Shadab

5) Raza

6) Hasaranga

7) Buttler

8) Hales

Yadav is labeled as India's Mr. 360 for his all-round shot-making ability. The Mumbai batter has the best strike rate among all players who scored at least 10 runs in the T20 World Cup.

"He has become a totally all-round batter" - Sanjay Bangar on Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has improved his off-side game by leaps and bounds.

Bangar pointed out that Yadav has added more shots to his repertoire apart from his trademark strokes over fine leg. He observed:

"He has become a totally all-round batter. There was a time when Suryakumar Yadav was known for playing only shots over fine leg. Now his range has increased, his stature has increased."

The cricketer-turned-commentator praised the Mumbai Indians player for delivering the goods under pressure in alien conditions. He said:

"The special thing is that in pressure situations, whether it is Australian or English conditions, which are considered the most difficult for batting, he has gone there and on his first tour itself, he has left his impact."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Hardik Pandya said - "Suryakumar Yadav entered International cricket a little late. I think he should have played for India at least two years back". Hardik Pandya said - "Suryakumar Yadav entered International cricket a little late. I think he should have played for India at least two years back".

Yadav played his first T20I in Australia during the ongoing T20 World Cup. He smoked 171 runs, which included a 117-run knock, at an unbelievable strike rate of 201.17 in the three T20Is he played on his maiden trip to England earlier this year.

