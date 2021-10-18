T20 World Cup: "Hardik Pandya will definitely bowl 2 overs" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the IND-ENG warm-up encounter

Aakash Chopra has predicted that Hardik Pandya will be seen in action with the ball during Team India's T20 World Cup warm-up encounter against England.

Pandya has been laid low by multiple injuries of late. He did not bowl a single over for the Mumbai Indians in the recently concluded IPL 2021 and there have been doubts expressed about his ability to bowl even in the T20 World Cup.

While making his predictions for the India-England warm-up encounter in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that Pandya will bowl at least a couple of overs. He elaborated:

"Hardik Pandya will definitely bowl two overs. He can bowl more than that as well but two for sure and it will soothe your and my heart if Hardik bowls because if he doesn't bowl, the story will look very different."

The former India cricketer also feels the bowlers will strike a few blows in the powerplay overs. Aakash Chopra predicted:

"In the powerplay overs, the two teams will lose three wickets. There is a high probability of three or more wickets falling, that's what I feel."

It will be interesting to see if Team India use just their seamers or try Varun Chakravarthy as well with the new ball. They might also not want to reveal their plans before the main event begins.

"Kohli, Rahul and Rohit will together score more than 100 runs" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra expects Team India's top order to be amongst the runs

Aakash Chopra predicted that the trio of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will make a substantial contribution. He said:

"Kohli, Rahul and Rohit will together score more than 100 runs. I am expecting the Indian batting engine room to score a lot of runs."

The reputed commentator concluded by stating that India will put it across England in tonight's match in Dubai. Aakash Chopra observed:

"I am saying India will win this match. Even if they don't win, who cares. This is just a warm-up game."

Apart from winning the encounter, Team India will hope to find answers to some of the open questions regarding their ideal team composition. While most of their issues will be resolved if Hardik Pandya can bowl at his best, the team management will also want to figure out their best bowling combination.

