T20 World Cup: "You can use Varun Chakravarthy differently" - Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir feels Varun Chakravarthy can be used by Team India at different stages of the innings at the upcoming T20 World Cup depending on several factors.

Chakravarthy is one of four spinners in India's 15-member T20 World Cup squad. Although the mystery spinner has limited international experience, having played just three T20Is to date, he could be pivotal to India's prospects in the global event.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show Game Plan, Gautam Gambhir was asked if Varun Chakravarthy will mostly be used in the middle overs considering the success he has enjoyed in Dubai during that stage of the innings. The former India cricketer responded:

"It depends on the situation. You also have to see who will play along with him. Will you go with three spinners, will you go with the leg-spinner in Rahul Chahar because you can use Varun Chakravarthy differently if Rahul Chahar plays as you will have a wicket-taking option in the middle overs as well."

Gambhir added that Varun Chakravarthy could also be a useful asset in the power play, depending on the opposition. He pointed out:

"You can start with him with the new ball as well, depending on whom you are playing against. He has bowled well in the first six overs and at the death as well. He obviously has the ability to take wickets in the middle overs."

Although Varun Chakravarthy has taken the majority of his wickets in the middle overs in IPL 2021, he has been successful with the new ball as well. His dismissals of Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar in KKR's encounter against RCB in the first leg of the tournament were ample illustrations of his potency with the new ball.

"Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy will be very important" - Gautam Gambhir

Varun Chakravarthy might have to bowl with the new ball if India plays just two pacers [P/C: iplt20.com]

Gautam Gambhir reckons Varun Chakravarthy could be Team India's most prized asset with the new ball along with Jasprit Bumrah. He reasoned:

"The first six overs are going to be very important if the wickets keep on getting slower. When you are playing against Pakistan or New Zealand, they will look to make as many runs as possible in the first six overs. So, Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy will be very important, it will depend on who is the second spinner being played."

Chakravarthy will certainly have to play a role with the new ball if Team India opt to go with a three-pronged spin attack. The likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Rahul Chahar might not be Virat Kohli's trusted options in the power play overs.

