"Taking you everywhere I go" - Shreyas Iyer poses with IPL trophy from a swimming pool

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer is currently enjoying the high of winning the IPL 2024 trophy. The side finally won the title after 10 years with a comprehensive victory against SunRiser Hyderabad (SRH) in the summit clash on Sunday (May 26).

It was a dominant season for KKR as their batting and bowling departments put on a wonderful collective effort. The bowling unit was clinical, as five bowlers picked up more than 17 or more wickets this season.

Openers Sunil Narine (488) and Phil Salt (435) set up the platform for them on the batting front. Shreyas Iyer handled the responsibility in the middle-order by scoring 351 runs, including two half-centuries.

It was a memorable season for Shreyas Iyer as a leader, with him lifting his first IPL trophy. He came close in 2020 when Delhi Capitals (DC) lost in the final against a rampaging Mumbai Indians (MI).

Iyer took to his official X-handle this evening and shared a picture of himself relaxing in a pool with the IPL trophy. He captioned the post:

"Taking you everywhere I go."

"He knew such players would shine on the big stage" - Harbhajan Singh on Shreyas Iyer backing Mitchell Starc

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh applauded Shreyas Iyer for leading KKR to title victory as he was impressed by the skipper's ability to extract the best out of the players and the way he utilized the resources in different situations.

The former Indian spinner pointed out that Shreyas continuously backed Mitchell Starc, who kept conceding runs at high economy rates in the first half of the season. Starc repaid the faith with Player of the Match performances in Qualifier 1 and final.

Speaking to Star Sports, Harbhajan Singh said:

"A good captain is one who extracts the best from every player in his team, and there is not even one player who hasn't given his best. Starc was conceding 50 runs in every match at the start but he didn't write him off. He played him continuously because he knew such players would shine on the big stage."

On KKR's batting department, Harbhajan continued:

"We didn't even get to see Rinku Singh this year but you need to praise Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine, who changed the definition of batting at the top. His batting was incredible. The credit goes to each and every member of the team. Shreyas Iyer is a good captain but extracting the best from the team is a sign of a good leader. So credit to him as well."

