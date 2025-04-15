"Team that don't know why they are present on planet earth" - Fans brutally troll Punjab Kings for abject batting in PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 clash

Punjab Kings (PBKS) endured one of their worst batting performances in the IPL 2025 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 15. Winning the toss and batting first, PBKS got off to a sensational start, with the openers adding 39 in 19 deliveries.
However, things went downhill from that point, as PBKS lost four wickets in the next 17 balls to fall to 54/4 at the end of the powerplay. Wickets continued to tumble after a brief 20-run partnership for the fifth wicket as PBKS fell to 86/8 in 11 overs.
They eventually got bowled out for a dismal 111 in just 15.3 overs - their fourth-lowest total in IPL history. It was also their lowest score since the 88 all-out against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2018.
Barring the two openers, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, none of the PBKS batters scored even 20 as the home crowd watched in disappointment.
Fans on X roasted PBKS for their shocking batting collapse, with a fan saying:
"Not watching the match today but want to say team's home grounds are lucky for them and they are most comfortable playing there be it any sport football or cricket but Pbks is different from other teams. Its a kind of team that don't know why they are present on planet earth."
Fans continued roasting PBKS for their abysmal performance with the bat, saying:
"MI winning, CSK winning, PBKS back in original form....IPL is IPLing."
"Vintage PBKS and vintage KKR both are back," tweeted a fan.
"Finally PBKS realized that top 4 spots are not made for them," a fan said.
PBKS look to avoid back-to-back losses in IPL 2025
PBKS got off to the perfect start to their IPL 2025 campaign, winning three out of the first four games. However, they were shell-shocked in their previous encounter against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).
After scoring a massive 245 with the bat, PBKS saw SRH chase the target down in 18.3 overs, thanks to a breathtaking 141 from 55 deliveries by Abhishek Sharma. The loss, followed by other results, has PBKS at sixth on the points table.
A defeat in the ongoing KKR clash will be their first back-to-back setback this season, derailing a campaign that started with much promise.
As things stand, KKR are coasting along at 55/2 after the powerplay despite losing their first two wickets with only seven on the board.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS