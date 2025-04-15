"Team that don't know why they are present on planet earth" - Fans brutally troll Punjab Kings for abject batting in PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 clash

Punjab Kings (PBKS) endured one of their worst batting performances in the IPL 2025 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 15. Winning the toss and batting first, PBKS got off to a sensational start, with the openers adding 39 in 19 deliveries.

Ad

However, things went downhill from that point, as PBKS lost four wickets in the next 17 balls to fall to 54/4 at the end of the powerplay. Wickets continued to tumble after a brief 20-run partnership for the fifth wicket as PBKS fell to 86/8 in 11 overs.

They eventually got bowled out for a dismal 111 in just 15.3 overs - their fourth-lowest total in IPL history. It was also their lowest score since the 88 all-out against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2018.

Ad

Trending

Barring the two openers, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, none of the PBKS batters scored even 20 as the home crowd watched in disappointment.

Fans on X roasted PBKS for their shocking batting collapse, with a fan saying:

"Not watching the match today but want to say team's home grounds are lucky for them and they are most comfortable playing there be it any sport football or cricket but Pbks is different from other teams. Its a kind of team that don't know why they are present on planet earth."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans continued roasting PBKS for their abysmal performance with the bat, saying:

"MI winning, CSK winning, PBKS back in original form....IPL is IPLing."

"Vintage PBKS and vintage KKR both are back," tweeted a fan.

"Finally PBKS realized that top 4 spots are not made for them," a fan said.

PBKS look to avoid back-to-back losses in IPL 2025

PBKS got off to the perfect start to their IPL 2025 campaign, winning three out of the first four games. However, they were shell-shocked in their previous encounter against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Ad

After scoring a massive 245 with the bat, PBKS saw SRH chase the target down in 18.3 overs, thanks to a breathtaking 141 from 55 deliveries by Abhishek Sharma. The loss, followed by other results, has PBKS at sixth on the points table.

A defeat in the ongoing KKR clash will be their first back-to-back setback this season, derailing a campaign that started with much promise.

As things stand, KKR are coasting along at 55/2 after the powerplay despite losing their first two wickets with only seven on the board.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More