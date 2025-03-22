"Tereko bhi chashma lag jayega" - Suryakumar Yadav hilariously avoids a fan ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Team India's T20I captain and Mumbai Indians' batting star Suryakumar Yadav hilariously avoided a fan after landing in Chennai ahead of their IPL 2025 opener on March 23. With a fan seemingly demanding the right-handed batter's shades, the veteran batter said in Hindi that he would become blind too if he wore them.

Suryakumar will lead the five-time champions against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Hardik Pandya's absence as the all-rounder must sit out of the fixture due to the slow over-rate ban from IPL 2024. The Mumbai-born cricketer has so far captained only once in IPL, having done so in IPL 2023 and the Mumbai Indians tasted victory in that.

In the video shared by Mumbai Indians' official social media handle, the 34-year-old told the fan after landing in Chennai:

"Ek ka -2 hai, ek ka -1 number hai. Tereko bhi chashma lag jaayega phir. Yeh nikaalne ke baad main dekhunga kaise."

("One is having -2 and the other is -1 number. Even you will get spectacles after this. How will I be able to see after removing this?")

Mumbai Indians will also be without Jasprit Bumrah for at least the first couple of matches as he plots his way back from a back injury.

Suryakumar Yadav's recent form with the bat a concern

Suryakumar Yadav. (Image Credits: Getty)

Although the 34-year-old has played a significant role in Mumbai Indians' dominance in IPL history, his recent form will give the franchise some concern. Although India won the five-game T20I series against England recently, Suryakumar registered two ducks along with a highest of 14.

The five-time champions have had four quiet seasons since winning the title in 2020. They managed to reach the playoffs only once ever since and finished at the bottom of the points table last year. Due to poor results last year, Mahela Jayawardene replaced Mark Boucher as their head coach.

Mumbai still hold a good head-to-head record against the Super Kings, winning 20 out of 37 IPL matches, including three finals.

