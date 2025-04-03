"Thank you Rohit for giving your selfless bat to Rinku Singh"- Top 10 funny memes as KKR score 200/6 in IPL 2025 clash vs SRH

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are hosting the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) tonight (April 3) in match 15 of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first in the contest, considering the dew factor might ease batting conditions in the second innings.

KKR got off to a poor start as they lost both openers after 2.3 overs with just 16 runs on the board. Ajinkya Rahane (38) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (50) then stabilized the innings with an 81-run partnership for the third wicket. After their departure, Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh (32) utilized the platform and powered the Knight Riders to a daunting total of 200/6.

Iyer returned to form after a couple of failures, smashing 60 (29), which comprised three sixes and seven boundaries to provide a strong finish to KKR's innings. SRH had a poor day in the field as they dropped multiple catches and gave away extra runs due to misfields.

The engaging action during the first innings of Thursday night's IPL 2025 match between KKR and SRH entertained the fans. They conveyed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

"I think this is a very competitive score"- KKR batter Venkatesh Iyer after 1st innings of IPL 2025 clash vs SRH

During the mid-innings break, KKR batter Venkatesh Iyer stated that the pitch was two-paced and the ball was holding up. Reflecting on the first innings action, Iyer said: (via Cricbuzz)

"It was evident that the ball was holding up a bit, not the Eden I have played over the last two years, I think this is a very competitive score, if we bowl and field well, we should win this. I was watching the match from the screen, it wasn't easy to play shots, the ball was holding a bit, Ajinkya (Rahane) and Angkrish ((Raghuvanshi) were really good to set-up the innings for us."

He continued:

"It helps a lot, the BCCI has made it mandatory for everyone to play domestic cricket and it gives us a good chance of playing against good bowlers, you've seen so many bowlers coming around and it's very challenging playing against them."

Do you think KKR can defend the target of 201? Let us know your views in the comments section.

