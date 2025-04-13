"Thank you Rohit Sharma for not giving opportunity to Sanju Samson in T20 Worldcup"- Top 10 funny memes as RR reach 173/4 in IPL 2025 clash vs RCB

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are squaring off in match 28 of IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 13, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. RCB skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest.

The hosts got off to a decent start after being asked to bat, stitching a 49-run opening partnership. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the aggressor, while Sanju Samson struggled for rhythm, playing a sedate knock of 15 (19) before perishing in the seventh over.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (75) went on to anchor the innings with a sensible half-century. Riyan Parag (30) and Dhruv Jurel (35*) also chipped in with vital knocks in the middle-order to take RR to a decent total of 173 for four in 20 overs.

Fans enjoyed the engaging action that unfolded during the high-scoring first innings of Sunday afternoon's IPL 2025 match between RR and RCB. They expressed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Here are some of the best memes:

"Thank you Rohit Sharma for not giving opportunity to Sanju Samson in T20 Worldcup 2024," one fan wrote.

"I was trying to build a partnership so that we can score at least 170"- Yashasvi Jaiswal after 1st innings of IPL 2025 match vs RCB

During the mid-innings break, Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal reflected on his batting performance and said:

"It was good, I was trying to assess the conditions. I was trying to build a partnership so that we can score at least 170. I was trying to give the base to the other batsmen and was trying to get a good start for my team. I was enjoying there."

"It's a pretty good score for us, the wicket is a little bit two-paced. If we bowl well, it'll be a very good game. (Message to the bowlers) Just enjoy the bowling, enjoy the game and let's play together and just bowl into the stump," Jaiswal continued.

At the time of the writing, RCB had reached 37/0 in four overs in the chase of 174.

