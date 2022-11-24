"That is the goal" - Jofra Archer hopeful of playing 2023 World Cup in India

England speedster Jofra Archer has set his sights on returning ahead of next year's 50-over World Cup in India. However, the 27-year-old, who has dealt with multiple injuries, admits he is still not at 100% despite being back in action.

Archer has not played competitive cricket since July 2021 and has not represented his nation since March of 2021. The right-arm pacer made an encouraging return for the England Lions' three-day practice match against England's Test squad.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Archer expressed hope that he would get the chance to defend the 50-over crown for England in 2023. The Barbadian stated that it will take some more time for him to return to his best.

"I am so, so glad to be back and this is a big year, we just won the T20, we have the 50-over coming up so, hopefully, I get a chance to help defend the title. That is the goal. I still don't think I am 100 percent as yet; I still need to do some more work to get the body back up and fit and firing. But in the short-term, just to be fit is the most important thing."

The pacer was England's highest wicket-taker when they lifted their maiden 50-over title on home soil. He picked up 20 scalps in 11 matches at 23.05. It was also the third-highest tally in the tournament.

"It is almost like being back playing with them" - Jofra Archer

Archer also expressed his delight about reuniting with his teammates and feels he is on the right track. He added:

"Being back here in Abu Dhabi, in and around the guys, it is kind of heart-warming, it makes you feel like you are at home again, seeing all the familiar faces, seeing all the boys again. I was glad to get a run-out, especially with the boys. It is almost like being back playing with them. I think I did enough for a first run out."

The right-arm pacer will likely mark his return in the IPL 2023 as he has been retained by the Mumbai Indians.

Poll : 0 votes