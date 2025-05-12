"That is a huge blow to RCB's chances" - Aakash Chopra on star bowler potentially missing remainder of IPL 2025

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Josh Hazlewood's potential unavailability for the remainder of IPL 2025 will be a massive blow to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) chances. The Australian seamer reportedly has a shoulder niggle and had missed the franchise's last game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 3.

Ad

With 16 points from 11 games, RCB are placed second on the IPL 2025 points table. Hazlewood (18 wickets at an economy rate of 8.44 in 10 games) is the Rajat Patidar-led side's highest wicket-taker this season.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener reckoned that Hazlewood's potential absence would be a massive jolt to RCB's IPL 2025 ambitions.

"There are indications that some players might not come. It's being said that Josh Hazlewood is completely ruled out. There is some problem with his shoulder. He didn't play the last match, and he won't play now. LSG vs RCB might be the first match on resumption and the Punjab-Delhi match might be slotted somewhere in the middle," Chopra said (4:20).

Ad

Trending

"However, it seems like Josh Hazlewood won't be there in that, and that is a huge blow to RCB's chances. (Lungi) Ngidi did the job in one match, but let's be honest, you won the match by two runs, by the skin of your teeth. In that too, Romario Shepherd made an unbelievable contribution. So that game went in RCB's favor," he added.

Ad

Ad

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that Tim David's potential unavailability could be another huge blow to RCB's hopes.

"Secondly, it's been heard that the Australians are a little unsure. So if Tim David doesn't come, things will look really grim and gloomy when I think about it from RCB's point of view. I really hope that Tim David comes because if he doesn't, you won't get anyone like him," Chopra observed.

Ad

Tim David has excelled as a finisher for RCB in IPL 2025. The Australian big-hitter has smashed 186 runs at a strike rate of 193.75 while being dismissed only twice in eight innings this season.

"They will also be at a loss" - Aakash Chopra on the impact on Delhi Capitals due to Mitchell Starc's potential unavailability for the remainder of IPL 2025

Mitchell Starc (14) is the Delhi Capitals' highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra named the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) as the other franchises that might be negatively impacted due to the Australian players' potential absence from the remainder of IPL 2025.

Ad

"Mitchell Starc was with Delhi. So they will also be at a loss if he doesn't come. Who are the other Australians whose unavailability would change the world a lot - Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis. Mumbai don't have anyone. Gujarat also don't have anyone. Punjab's overseas contingent is entirely Australian, if we leave aside Marco Jansen," he said (6:40).

Ad

While observing that Ricky Ponting and the Australian players in the PBKS lineup have reportedly stayed back in India, the analyst added that Pat Cummins' potential unavailability won't impact the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

"It's been heard that Ricky Ponting hasn't left at all, but I don't know about the rest. If they don't come, there is a bit of a problem. It won't matter to the teams that don't have a chance to qualify. It won't make a difference to Hyderabad if Pat Cummins doesn't wish to come," Chopra noted.

With seven points from 11 games, SRH are placed eighth on the IPL 2025 points table. The last season's runners-up are already knocked out of contention for a place in the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More