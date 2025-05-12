"That is a huge blow to RCB's chances" - Aakash Chopra on star bowler potentially missing remainder of IPL 2025

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Josh Hazlewood's potential unavailability for the remainder of IPL 2025 will be a massive blow to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) chances. The Australian seamer reportedly has a shoulder niggle and had missed the franchise's last game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 3.
With 16 points from 11 games, RCB are placed second on the IPL 2025 points table. Hazlewood (18 wickets at an economy rate of 8.44 in 10 games) is the Rajat Patidar-led side's highest wicket-taker this season.
In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener reckoned that Hazlewood's potential absence would be a massive jolt to RCB's IPL 2025 ambitions.
"There are indications that some players might not come. It's being said that Josh Hazlewood is completely ruled out. There is some problem with his shoulder. He didn't play the last match, and he won't play now. LSG vs RCB might be the first match on resumption and the Punjab-Delhi match might be slotted somewhere in the middle," Chopra said (4:20).
"However, it seems like Josh Hazlewood won't be there in that, and that is a huge blow to RCB's chances. (Lungi) Ngidi did the job in one match, but let's be honest, you won the match by two runs, by the skin of your teeth. In that too, Romario Shepherd made an unbelievable contribution. So that game went in RCB's favor," he added.
The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that Tim David's potential unavailability could be another huge blow to RCB's hopes.
"Secondly, it's been heard that the Australians are a little unsure. So if Tim David doesn't come, things will look really grim and gloomy when I think about it from RCB's point of view. I really hope that Tim David comes because if he doesn't, you won't get anyone like him," Chopra observed.
Tim David has excelled as a finisher for RCB in IPL 2025. The Australian big-hitter has smashed 186 runs at a strike rate of 193.75 while being dismissed only twice in eight innings this season.
"They will also be at a loss" - Aakash Chopra on the impact on Delhi Capitals due to Mitchell Starc's potential unavailability for the remainder of IPL 2025
In the same video, Aakash Chopra named the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) as the other franchises that might be negatively impacted due to the Australian players' potential absence from the remainder of IPL 2025.
"Mitchell Starc was with Delhi. So they will also be at a loss if he doesn't come. Who are the other Australians whose unavailability would change the world a lot - Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis. Mumbai don't have anyone. Gujarat also don't have anyone. Punjab's overseas contingent is entirely Australian, if we leave aside Marco Jansen," he said (6:40).
While observing that Ricky Ponting and the Australian players in the PBKS lineup have reportedly stayed back in India, the analyst added that Pat Cummins' potential unavailability won't impact the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).
"It's been heard that Ricky Ponting hasn't left at all, but I don't know about the rest. If they don't come, there is a bit of a problem. It won't matter to the teams that don't have a chance to qualify. It won't make a difference to Hyderabad if Pat Cummins doesn't wish to come," Chopra noted.
With seven points from 11 games, SRH are placed eighth on the IPL 2025 points table. The last season's runners-up are already knocked out of contention for a place in the playoffs.
