"That is more important" - KKR mentor's big statement amid home advantage chatter ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs SRH

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Dwayne Bravo has made a big statement regarding the home advantage debate ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Kolkata will face Hyderabad on Thursday, April 3, at the Eden Gardens.

Ad

While many teams have spoken about home advantage, Bravo feels there is one aspect that is more important than the playing surface. The KKR mentor believes the fans are the real home advantage, and this aspect is more important than the playing conditions.

“What helps with the home advantage is the fans. I think that is more important than how the pitch plays. I can’t really comment much on the pitches but once the fans enter the game, cheer us on, that makes a difference,” he said (via The Indian Express).

Ad

Trending

While there has been a lot of debate about playing conditions, Bravo said the team playing better cricket, and according to the conditions, will win.

“I don’t know much about pitches. For me, the team who plays the best on the day will win. So, whether the pitch is slow, whether it’s turning, whether it’s not turning, my advice to the players will always be to make the necessary assessments, and play according to the conditions," he added.

Ad

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane had expressed his displeasure about the pitch at the Eden Gardens after losing their first home game of the season against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

KKR will be keen to register a win at home against SRH

Meanwhile, the defending champions have had a forgettable start to their title defense this season. In their opening game at home, they faced a seven-wicket loss against RCB.

Ad

They next played the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, where they bounced back with an eight-wicket win to gain their first points of the season. However, the success was short-lived as they faced an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of the Mumbai Indians in Mumbai.

KKR are currently at the bottom of the table. As they gear up to face SRH at home, they will be keen to register a win at home and give their campaign the right direction going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback