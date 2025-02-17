"That could be a tough game" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's IPL 2025 schedule

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have an 'interesting' IPL 2025 schedule. He pointed out that the three-time runners-up have more home games at the end of the league phase but have a tough clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as their final match.

Ad

The schedule for the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League was announced on Sunday, February 16. RCB will play KKR in the tournament opener in Kolkata on March 22 and will face the same opponents in Bengaluru on May 17 in their final game of the league phase.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener reckoned that RCB might have mixed thoughts about their IPL 2025 schedule.

Ad

Trending

"It's interesting for Bengaluru. They have three of their last four and four of their last six games at home. They have more matches at home towards the back end. It used to be a problem earlier but the last season made you understand that they are quite okay," he said (8:10).

"They won the last few matches at home and they happened to qualify. So if we see the last year's template, it just looks alright. However, it's interesting that they are starting against Kolkata and are also ending against Kolkata. That could be a tough game because their matches are tight and Kolkata beat them here," Chopra added.

Ad

Ad

KKR beat RCB in their two league-phase clashes in IPL 2024. While they registered a convincing seven-wicket win in Bengaluru, they pipped Faf du Plessis and company by just one run in the reverse fixture in Kolkata.

"The only trouble for them is that their last two matches are not at home" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's IPL 2025 schedule

Before their final game against RCB, KKR will face the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Turning his attention to the Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2025 schedule, Aakash Chopra opined that their only concern could be playing their last two league-phase games away from home.

Ad

"It's interesting for Kolkata as well. They are playing two matches at home and then two matches away a few times, which I feel is a good thing. The only trouble for them is that their last two matches are not at home," he said (8:50) in the same video.

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckoned that the Gujarat Titans (GT) have a favorable schedule.

Ad

"The Gujarat Titans are playing the first two at home and their last two also at home. Shubman Gill will score three fifties and a hundred in those matches. The matches are in Ahmedabad. So they will be in a good position. In case things go wrong, you have two matches at home in the end and you can turn the tide at that point in time," Chopra explained.

The Titans begin their IPL 2025 campaign with home games against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 25 and March 29, respectively. They end their league-phase engagements with clashes against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 14 and May 18, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news