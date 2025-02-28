"That troll was using Virat Kohli’s photo as his DP" - Preity Zinta schools fan for spreading hate with Team India star's profile picture

Bollywood actress and Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta slammed a social media troll for spreading hate with Team India star Virat Kohli's photograph as his display picture. She emphasized that she has nothing against the former India captain and "adores" him.

Zinta was furious with the fan hiding behind Kohli's picture and passing rude comments on the microblogging platform X. On being asked by a user why she used the ace batter's name while criticizing the troll, the 50-year-old clarified:

"Please don’t say that. I absolutely adore Virat. That troll was using Virat Kohli’s photo as his DP so I commented on that. People who hide behind celebrity faces as their DP and troll others are not allowed to post on my timeline. That’s all !"

Virat Kohli is in Dubai with the Indian team for the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. The seasoned campaigner played a clutch knock in the Men in Blue's crucial encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23.

He notched up his 51st ODI ton, remaining unbeaten on 100 in 111 balls. His batting exploits helped India chase down a tricky 242-run target and claim a clinical six-wicket win.

"Love the way he loves family & his dance moves" - When Preity Zinta heaped praise on Virat Kohli

Preity Zinta was asked to say something about Virat Kohli during a question and answer session on X last year in May. In response, the actress mentioned that she was a fan of the former India captain's on-field aggression.

She also praised Kohli's dance moves and appreciated him for being a family man. The PKBS co-owner wrote:

"I love his on field aggression and his will to win ! I also love the way he loves family & his dance moves. I used to see a lot of his dance moves when he first came to the IPl."

PBKS will have a new captain in the form of Shreyas Iyer for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). The side will open their campaign against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on March 25.

