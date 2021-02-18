The backbone of KKR is back: Twitter reacts as Shakib Al Hasan returns to the IPL

Bangladesh's star all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan has finally returned to the IPL after his former team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) roped him in for INR 3.2 Cr. at the IPL 2021 Auction.

Shakib Al Hasan, who was part of the KKR squad that won the 2012 and 2014 editions of the IPL, was hit with a 1-year ban by the ICC in 2019. The Bangladesh international was punished for failing to report an approach from a bookie.

Now that he is back, fans are excited to watch Shakib’s hard-hitting batting and wizardry with the ball in the 2021 edition of the IPL.

Cricket fans took to Twitter to express their joy at the KKR star's return to the tournament:

One more prime player and backbone of #KKR is back in the team.



Shakib Al Hasan welcome back!! — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk1) February 18, 2021

Shakib Al Hasan Goes To his former franchise kkr for 3.2crores #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/Pxx9xXNNsl — K I R A N 🇮🇳 (@Kiran_reddy_k) February 18, 2021

Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Shakib Al Hasan and Moeen Ali have found their new homes for the upcoming season. #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/uhQaWy2XJM — Circle of Cricket (@circleofcricket) February 18, 2021

KKR could choose to rotate Shakib Al Hasan and Sunil Naraine

Shakib Al Hasan's place in the KKR playing XI still seems uncertain. In his absence, the Kolkata-based franchise had settled on Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Sunil Naraine and Pat Cummins as the four overseas players in the starting lineup.

Shakib Al Hasan, who possesses a similar skillset to KKR's star all-rounder Sunil Naraine, might be used interchangeably with the West Indian spin maestro.

Shakib had earlier revealed how the IPL has helped shape him into a better cricketer:

"The overall experience has been amazing. IPL has played a huge role in my career. I have learnt so many things. This is the best franchise-based tournament in the world. So, if you are part of such a tournament for a long time, you eventually end up learning a lot. I must admit that IPL has played a huge role in my cricketing career, there is no doubt about that" Shakib had revealed to Sportstar

Shakib Al Hasan has played 43 matches for KKR and has scored a total of 498 runs, including two half-centuries. The left-hander has a strike rate of 130.87.

He has also picked 43 wickets at a bowling average of 25.17, which are good numbers in T20 cricket.

Shakib Al Hasan's skills will be useful for the Kolkata Knight Riders, especially on Indian pitches. The Bangladesh star has featured in 63 IPL games, for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad and has scored 746 runs.