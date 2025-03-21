"The ball can deviate only in three ways" - Varun Chakaravarthy opens up on his mystery spin ahead of KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 opener

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakaravarthy spoke about what he does to ensure the mystery factor in his bowling remains intact. He pointed out that the ball can deviate in just three ways and it is all about rotating the variations efficiently.

Chakaravarthy made these comments during the pre-match press conference of the side's opening match of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The inaugural game of the edition will take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Saturday, March 22.

On being asked about the things he does for his mystery spin, Varun Chakaravarthy said:

"The ball can deviate only in three ways, it can go left, right, or straight. It just depends on how I am going to choose those balls. That's where the tactical side of the game comes and that's where I am trying to improve."

Chakaravarthy also spoke about how he tries to add new variations to his arsenal while playing domestic cricket. He remarked:

"Whenever I play some domestic [cricket] I try to work some new balls. Similarly, every year I try to bowl something new and last year it worked out, before that it didn't work out much, so it just depends. Obviosuly I do have few balls up my sleeve but it all depends on how it's going to come out of my hand and depends on many other factors also."

Varun Chakaravarthy was one of the key architects in KKR's IPL 2024 triumph. The 33-year-old was the second-highest wicket-taker of the season, finishing with 21 scalps across 14 outings. The defending champions retained him at ₹12 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

"Try to imbibe whatever he does" - Varun Chakaravarthy on playing alongside Sunil Narine

During the pre-match press conference, Varun Chakaravarthy was asked about playing with veteran spin-bowling all-rounder Sunil Narine in IPL 2025. He stated that he observes what the proven campaigner does and tries to inculcate the same in his game.

Reserving high praise for Narine, Chakaravarthy said:

"I don't have to compliment him anymore. He is a legend and one of the greats of the game. He was the MVP last year also. So, we had little conversations this year and he looks very well prepared and he looks to take on the IPL, just like how he did last year. Iam very excited to see him. Whatever he does, I just look at that and try to imbibe whatever he does."

Narine was in top form with both the bat and the ball in IPL 2024. With 488 runs from 14 innings at a strike rate of 180.74, he was KKR's leading run-getter in their title-winning season. With the ball, he claimed 17 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.69.

