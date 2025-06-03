“The Bengaluru team has had four days off” - Indian legend’s massive remark ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final

Former Indian opening batter Sunil Gavaskar believes the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be fresher compared to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. Gavaskar opined that the Punjab Kings might not have had ample time to recover due to Qualifier 2 finishing late.

With the Royal Challengers sealing their place in the final on May 29 by defeating the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1, they have had enough time to recover. In contrast, PBKS knew their fate only in Qualifier 2, which concluded in the early hours of June 2 when they beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets in a tough run-chase.

When asked how much RCB will be helped by a prolonged period of rest, Gavaskar stated that it will play a massive part and that even an evening game might not provide Punjab with a lot of respite. Speaking to India Today, the 75-year-old said:

"It certainly does help. And for the Punjab Kings, I think also the fact that they just get a day's break before the final and the match also finished so late against Mumbai Indians - that doesn't give too much time for the body to recover. Yes, I know it's a late evening game, it's a 7:30 start, but the body does certainly need a lot of rest after the exertions of the previous day. Punjab have, like I said, just 24 hours or so to recover, which is not really enough after the efforts they put in to beat Mumbai Indians. The Bengaluru team has had four days off, so they will certainly be mentally and physically far more refreshed than the Punjab team when they enter the frame."

RCB have beaten the Punjab Kings twice this year in three matches, including a couple of times in Mullanpur.

"I don't think they'll be daunted by the fact that they haven't played here" - Sunil Gavaskar on RCB

Sunil Gavaskar. (Image Credits: Getty)

When asked whether the Royal Challengers not playing in Ahmedabad in IPL 2025 will be a factor, Gavaskar said their brilliant performances this year should hold them in good stead, regardless of other factors. The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"Not so much of an advantage. Like I said, I think it's the fact that RCB are coming into the final with a string of absolutely brilliant performances with both bat and ball. So I don't think they'll be daunted by the fact that they haven't played here."

With RCB and PBKS yet to lift the trophy, the final will see a new side winning it.

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More