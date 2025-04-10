“The bowlers executed something else” - Sanju Samson’s brutal statement after loss in GT vs RR IPL 2025 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson blamed the side's death-bowling execution as the key reason behind their 58-run defeat to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on April 9. Winning the toss and bowling first, RR got off to the perfect start by dismissing the in-form Shubman Gill for just two in the third over.

However, a brilliant 53-ball 82 from fellow opener Sai Sudharsan helped GT recover to 94/2 after 10 overs. The final ten overs yielded a massive 123 for them, including 54 from the final four overs.

As a result, GT finished on 217/6, setting up a daunting target for RR, which they failed to chase down. RR were bowled out for a mere 159 in 19.2 overs, losing by 58 runs.

Reflecting on the loss at the post-match presentation, Samson said (Via ESPN Cricinfo):

"There was definitely some purchase in the wicket. Having someone like a Jofra to bowl first, the way he started taking Shubman Gill's wicket and the way we started in the powerplay, that's what we planned. We just went off the plan in the death overs. I think, a few plans, we prepared something else, the bowlers executed something else."

He continued:

"So, we need to look back maybe tomorrow or day after in the meeting and we'll come back and try to execute the same. They also batted really well but I think a couple of sixes or 15 to 20 runs, we gave away in the bowling."

The loss ended RR's two-match winning streak and relegated them to seventh place on the points table, with two wins in five outings.

"Want to win games while chasing, not just while batting first" - Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson opened up about his side's desire to improve in run-chases, not just win by setting totals. RR's wins this IPL season against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have come while batting first.

Samson waged a lone battle among RR's top-order batters with a 28-ball 41 before being dismissed in the 13th over.

"We'd like to stick in and respect the conditions and do what the condition requires. We don't want to end up being a team that's only good at defending totals. We also want to win games while chasing, not just while batting first," said Samson (Via ESPN Cricinfo).

He added:

"When you lose games, we also feel that 'should we have chased first' or 'should we have done something else?' But I think the conditions, we were expecting this and this was a really good wicket to chase on."

RR will look to get back to winning ways in their next encounter against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Jaipur on Sunday, April 13.

