“The Daughter’s Daddies Club and the Best Halves” - MS Dhoni and Sakshi hang out with cricket presenter ahead of IPL 2025 [In Picture]

Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni, along with his wife Sakshi, was spotted hanging out with well-known cricket presenter Jatin Sapru and his wife Lara Sinha ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

The cricket presenter took to his official Instagram account and posted a picture of the four together.

"The Daughter’s Daddies Club and the Best Halves ! @sakshisingh_r @mahi7781 @lar_sinha," Sapru captioned the picture.

Both MS Dhoni and Jatin Sapru are fathers to daughters; Dhoni's daughter is named Ziva while Sapru's daughter's name is Inaaya. The IPL 2025 season, meanwhile, will get underway on March 21 and commence on May 25.

MS Dhoni gears up for IPL 2025 challenge

MS Dhoni, who retired from all forms of international cricket in 2020, has continued to actively participate in the IPL. He led the Chennai Super Kings until the 2023 season, handing over the reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad at the start of the 2024 season. The 43-year-old is all set to play in his 18th IPL season this time around.

Dhoni was retained by CSK ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction for a price of INR 4 crore under the 'uncapped player' cateogory. This will be his 16th IPL season with the Chennai-based franchise. The right-handed wicket-keeper batter has had an illustrious IPL career, leading CSK to a record five titles and establishing himself among the best captains in the league's history.

He has played 264 matches in the cash-rich league, amassing 5,243 runs at an average of 39.12 and a strike-rate of 137.53. Dhoni also has 24 fifties to his name with a best of 84.

As Dhoni is only seen playing in the IPL these days, fans will be eager to watch the former skipper back in action and hope he can replicate his swashbuckling form from last season.

