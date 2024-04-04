The Dre Russ connection to Sunil Narine's sensational 39-ball 85 in DC vs KKR IPL 2024 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Sunil Narine hammered a superb 85 off 39 balls in the IPL 2024 game against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, April 3.

The West Indian was named the Player of the Match for his excellent knock as Kolkata thumped Delhi by 106 runs in match 16 of IPL 2024. What stood out about Narine's knock on Wednesday against the Capitals was the ease with which he cleared the ropes, smashing seven sixes to go with an equal number of fours.

It was almost as if a left-handed version of Andre Russell was batting out in the middle. Speaking of Dre Russ, he had a crucial role to play in his fellow Windies player's thrilling knock against DC.

Narine scored the runs using Russell's bat. KKR confirmed the same with a post on their X handle, which said:

"FYI. He's batting with Dre Russ' bat."

Narine took on seasoned Delhi Capitals pacer Ishant Sharma in the fourth over of Kolkata's innings, slamming him for three sixes and two fours. In the last over of the powerplay, he clobbered Rasikh Salam for three fours and a six.

The 35-year-old featured in a brilliant 104-run stand for the second wicket with Angkrish Raghuvanshi (54 off 27), who was making his IPL debut. Russell himself contributed 41 off 19, with the aid of four fours and three sixes. Rinku Singh slammed 26 off 8 as KKR ended up posting 272-7, the second highest IPL total.

In response, Delhi Capitals were bowled out for 166 in 17.2 overs, with Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy picking up three wickets each, while Mitchell Starc claimed 2-25.

"To contribute with the bat is pleasing" - Sunil Narine

After being named the Player of the Match, Narine, who is known more for his bowling, admitted that contributing with the bat is a pleasing feeling.

"Cricket is all about batting, so to contribute with the bat is pleasing but I also enjoy my bowling," the experienced campaigner was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

On batting down the order for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, he added:

"We had sufficient batters, so opening was not needed then. At the end of the day, it is about what the team requires. Batting with (Phil) Salt is good, he takes the pressure off me so it's good to bat with him."

Narine was named the Player of the Match for his 47 off 22 in KKR's previous IPL 2024 game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru as well.